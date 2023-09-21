Built in the style of an ancient Roman coliseum, with massive pillars surrounding a spacious lowered floor, it was set on Figueroa Street, adjacent to the upscale USC campus, and offset by working-class Black and Latino neighborhoods. The Coliseum quickly became a source of civic pride, hosting a wide variety of concerts, speeches, and sporting events. It became an NFL stadium when the Cleveland Rams moved west (1946), followed by baseball’s Brooklyn Dodgers (1958), both of whom called the Coliseum home until they found their own stadiums.

While primarily configured as a football field, the Coliseum holds the attendance record for the most fans at a baseball game for a 2008 exhibition game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox, at over 115,000. Rock bands ranging from Pink Floyd to U2, the Rolling Stones to the Who, Metallica to Guns N’ Roses have all headlined at the Coliseum. Martin Luther King Jr., Pope John Paul II, and Nelson Mandela all spoke there, though the biggest crowd ever came out for a 1963 appearance by the Reverend Billy Graham: 134,254 of the faithful in all.

There was even an Army-Navy Air Show in the middle of World War II, when the US Armed Forces and Hollywood teamed up to recreate a battle in the South Pacific, gladiator-style. And of course, we would be remiss if we didn’t mention the fact that Evel Knievel once raced down the Peristyle and onto a ramp to jump a record 50 crushed cars on his Harley-Davidson for ABC’s Wide World of Sports.

The Coliseum became a Federal Historical Landmark in 1984, the same year it hosted its second Summer Olympic Games. Its website calls it “the Greatest Stadium in the World.” For a time, that was certainly true.

Supercross as we now know it was rolled out on the Coliseum floor on July 8, 1972, the brainchild of a big-thinking, fast-talking music promoter named Mike Goodwin. He said his inspiration came when he stumbled across a magazine featuring another type of motorcycle race—short track racing—that was held on the concrete inside Madison Square Garden.

“It was a sellout,” Goodwin told the Los Angeles Times’ legendary sports reporter Jim Murray for a 1984 newspaper column. “Now, here was a race that’s about as exciting as watching paint dry and it’s in New York City, which is not exactly the speed capital of the universe. But it sold out.”

Goodwin was an opportunist, and he knew a good idea when he saw one. He became singularly focused on building a motocross track in a stadium, complete with jumps, bumps, banked turns, and high-speed straightaways. Upon arriving home, he made some quick calls and set up a meeting with the L.A. Coliseum’s Bill Nicholas. It was his first of many lucky breaks—Nicholas had a kid who raced motorcycles. According to the Times’ Murray, “They repaired to a restaurant and drew up the sport of Supercross on a cocktail napkin.”

The big race was going to be called the “Superbowl of Motocross,” as the promoter cleverly dropped the space between the words Super and Bowl, thus skirting any copyright issues with the NFL, which had held its first Super Bowl on the same field just five years earlier.

Over the years the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum has hosted some of the most legendary riders of all time, including ’75 winner Jimmy Ellis (5), ’74 runner-up Roger De Coster, and ’74 High School MX winner Marty Smith, and of course first-ever winner Marty Tripes (14). And that’s De Coster (2) leading ’74 winner Jaroslav Falta, the Peristyle paddock of ’82, and a rock band for intermission.