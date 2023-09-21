The final round of the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) will take place this weekend in the LA Memorial Coliseum. Check out our Injury Report for a list of riders who will miss the action due.
450SMX Class
Christian Craig—Hip, Elbow | Out
Craig, who was recently chosen to race for Team USA at the upcoming Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, hasn’t raced since sustaining a broken elbow and dislocated hip during supercross. He’s focused on being ready for the MXoN and will miss the SMX finale.
Ty Masterpool—Appendix | In
Masterpool has been holding off surgery for an appendicitis so he can race SMX. He’s controlling the situation with antibiotics and is in for the SMX finale.
Malcolm Stewart—Knee | Out
Malcolm Stewart is out for SMX due to a knee injury sustained during supercross.
Eli Tomac—Achilles Tendon | Out
Tomac is out with a torn Achilles tendon.
Marshal Weltin—Knee | Out
Weltin is out for SMX due to a knee surgery to fix a torn ACL.
250SMX Class
Chance Hymas—Knee | Out
Hymas is out for the season with a torn ACL.
Jeremy Martin—Wrist | Out
Martin hasn’t raced since badly breaking his wrist at Hangtown, and this weekend will be no different.
Nate Thrasher—Hip, Collarbone, Knee | Out
Thrasher is out for all of SMX due to multiple injuries sustained at the Atlanta Supercross