SuperMotocross
Playoff 1
450SMX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250SMX Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jonathan Johnson
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
SuperMotocross
Playoff 2
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SMX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
SuperMotocross
World Championship Final
450SMX Unseeded Free 2 Results
  1. Josh Cartwright
  2. Phil Nicoletti
  3. Devin Simonson
250SMX Seeded Free 2 Results
  1. Max Vohland
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Great Britain
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Fri Oct 6
2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
Sun Oct 8
Injury Report: SMX World Championship Final

Injury Report SMX World Championship Final

September 21, 2023 12:00pm
by:

The final round of the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) will take place this weekend in the LA Memorial Coliseum. Check out our Injury Report for a list of riders who will miss the action due.

450SMX Class

Christian Craig—Hip, Elbow | Out

Craig, who was recently chosen to race for Team USA at the upcoming Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, hasn’t raced since sustaining a broken elbow and dislocated hip during supercross. He’s focused on being ready for the MXoN and will miss the SMX finale.

Ty Masterpool—Appendix | In

Masterpool has been holding off surgery for an appendicitis so he can race SMX. He’s controlling the situation with antibiotics and is in for the SMX finale.

Malcolm Stewart—Knee | Out

Malcolm Stewart is out for SMX due to a knee injury sustained during supercross.

Eli Tomac—Achilles Tendon | Out

Tomac is out with a torn Achilles tendon.

Marshal Weltin—Knee | Out

Weltin is out for SMX due to a knee surgery to fix a torn ACL.

250SMX Class

Chance Hymas—Knee | Out

Hymas is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Jeremy Martin—Wrist | Out

Martin hasn’t raced since badly breaking his wrist at Hangtown, and this weekend will be no different.

Nate Thrasher—Hip, Collarbone, Knee | Out

Thrasher is out for all of SMX due to multiple injuries sustained at the Atlanta Supercross

