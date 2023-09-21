250 World All-Star Lineup Announced for SMX Final at LA Memorial Coliseum

The following press release is from SMX:

ELLENTON, Fla. // MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As the sport of off-road motorcycle racing prepares for a historic full-circle moment with the highly anticipated and climactic return to the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the SuperMotocross (SMX) League has confirmed the 17-racer field that will comprise the 250 World All-Stars at the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. The sport’s most elite amateur prospects will kick off a landmark night for the sport this Saturday, September 23, as they tackle the dynamic track layout, including a run up and down the legendary peristyle, for a showcase of the country’s top 250cc talent on the hallowed grounds of the 100-year-old venue.

This group of 250cc racers has been curated through a collective and collaborative effort between team managers representing the factory-backed amateur race programs for each competing manufacturer. Thanks to an established and proven investment in the development of the sport’s top prospects through programs like the Supercross Futures program in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the Scouting Moto Combine in the Pro Motocross Championship, the World All-Stars lineup features the most established and highly touted athletes in amateur motocross.

“The 250cc division epitomizes the exceptional depth of talent brimming at the highest level of amateur motocross,” said Tim Cotter, Director of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. “With the successful initiatives that have been established through Supercross Futures and the Scouting Moto Combine, many of these prospects have become rising stars before they turn pro, while several others have graduated to enjoy immediate success at the sport’s highest level. The 250 World All-Stars provides another high-profile stage to showcase the immense skill and flair possessed by the sport’s next generation and will further strengthen our commitment to the strategic development of our young athletes as they look to embark on a professional career.”

A total of 14 of the 17 racers that will line up on the starting gate Saturday night will bring Supercross Futures and/or Moto Combine experience into the World All-Stars event. Most notable of that group is 19-year-old Pennsylvania native Gavin Towers. The newly signed Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider enjoyed a breakthrough outing at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s this past August when he captured his first AMA National Championship in the 250 Pro Sport division. He then carried the momentum into the Scouting Moto Combine at Ironman Raceway just a few weeks later with a dominant 1-1 performance. Perhaps no rider is on a more significant upward trajectory than Towers at the moment.