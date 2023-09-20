I would just like to touch on the race itself, you knew you had to finish ahead of Liam [Everts]. You came around and you must have seen Liam on the side of the track, and did you also see your team getting ready to celebrate?

Yes, I saw everything. Actually, when I ride my bike, I am also good at controlling the other things, like who is in the back and when I am riding, sometimes I count the points and if I finish third, I am on the podium or not. When I passed Benistant, I was in the position to win the championship if Liam was one position behind me. Then actually, I heard the speaker saying something Everts and then I thought he was passing [Thibault] Benistant, but then I saw him on the side of the track, but that isn’t the way I want him to end the championship, that isn’t nice. It can happen and lucky he is fine, and he can still fight for top two in the championship at the next GP. I saw the team, but I was trying to stay focused on the riding and then meet them.

You said you were able to accept when some riders were faster than you in some GPs. I would like to know, when did you think about it, when did you say, “Okay, this race, this rider is faster than me and I settle for points.”

There isn’t one moment you think a rider is faster, but maybe a guy is pushing you a lot and I will try and keep him at the back, but when he is in front and I can’t follow him and take risk, I can say to myself, I let him go and I try and fight back in another race, or the second moto. Actually, this is one thing I really like of myself, that I can accept that, when somebody is faster than me. With this, you stay much more in control. Sometimes you want to follow, but you are not fast enough, and you can crash. In a championship of 20 races, you can’t always be the fastest.

You seem to have a good relationship with Liam and you both pretty much had a similar season, both not expected to be battling for a championship at the start of the year, but clearly good enough to do that at the end. How is your relationship with Liam as a teammate and a fellow racer?

No, actually, we have a good relationship, still, he is my teammate, and, on the track, I race him. We are not best friends, but that is normal. I can say we both respect each other and actually, I can say, during the year, I felt like we both grew up together. In the first races he struggled more than me, because I had a podium quickly, but after, he also made a step, build some confidence and he grew, and we grew together. That is cool, because many people at the start of the season didn’t think Everts and Adamo could fight for the championship.