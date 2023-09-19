“Being back with Scuba and Bobby, they were really the first kinda team I was on, per se. I was on JDR but that ended quickly, and I was on [with Scuba and Bobby] pretty early in my career. I think what they did, not just with Zach [Osborne, multiple titles], but as a whole, they’ve done a great job and they have a lot of knowledge. They did a lot. I’ve talked to Zacho, too, and he said what they bring to the table is very helpful on race day. They have a lot of information, they’ve been around and they know what they’re doing.”

Savatgy does wish he could rejoin the 250 supercross class. Savatgy pointed out without winning a 250 Supercross Championship, but that point out rule has recently been removed from the rulebook. Riders who previously pointed out of the class, though, and not eligible to re enter.

“I just wish the AMA would reconsider," Savatgy said. "I know we’re not on the same page. I had three good years in a row, sure we got close, we never won and I was forced out of the class.”

Savatgy will be back in supercross in 2025 when the Triumph 450 is ready. For now, Savatgy’s focus will be fully on motocross in 2024.

“Result wise? [My expectation] is to win," he said. "I’m taking the path that gives me the best chance at success, and I still believe in my ability. I still believe deep down that I can win. Obviously I’ve had some rough years, but I look at what I was able to accomplish when I had a “factory” team behind me. I was able to win races. Obviously, no championships but I got close, twice. Then I look at my factory year a Kawi [450], I was able to be fastest qualifier, win some heats, lead laps in the main. I just never really got a follow up year after that. Again, I’ll believe in myself until the day I stop riding. I truly believe I have the skill set. But talk is cheap. I know what lies ahead. It’s not going to easy. But I didn’t do this for any other reason than unfinished business.”