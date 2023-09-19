Steve Matthes squeezed and squeezed info out of Joey Savatgy all night on this week’s PulpMX Show, and finally after nearly four hours, Joey revealed he has signed a two-year deal with the new Triumph factory racing team, running through the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Triumph has already announced it will only compete in the 250 class next year, and will enter the 450 ranks in 2025. Joey is not eligible for the 250 class of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, so he will skip supercross in ’24, and the race the 250 class in the ’24 AMA Pro Motocross Championship and 2024 SueprMotocross World Championship (SMX).
“It’s a two-year deal with Triumph, motocross next year and 450 the following,” said Savatgy. “It’s good. I’ve been doing some testing on it, and every time I’ve ridden the bike, it’s gotten better.”
Savatgy cited a return to some familiar faces as a key reason to jump into a new team and brand. Bobby Hewitt and “Scuba” Steve Westfall, who Savatgy worked with in his early pro days at Rockstar Energy KTM, are heading the U.S. Triumph racing efforts.
“Being back with Scuba and Bobby, they were really the first kinda team I was on, per se. I was on JDR but that ended quickly, and I was on [with Scuba and Bobby] pretty early in my career. I think what they did, not just with Zach [Osborne, multiple titles], but as a whole, they’ve done a great job and they have a lot of knowledge. They did a lot. I’ve talked to Zacho, too, and he said what they bring to the table is very helpful on race day. They have a lot of information, they’ve been around and they know what they’re doing.”
Savatgy does wish he could rejoin the 250 supercross class. Savatgy pointed out without winning a 250 Supercross Championship, but that point out rule has recently been removed from the rulebook. Riders who previously pointed out of the class, though, and not eligible to re enter.
“I just wish the AMA would reconsider," Savatgy said. "I know we’re not on the same page. I had three good years in a row, sure we got close, we never won and I was forced out of the class.”
Savatgy will be back in supercross in 2025 when the Triumph 450 is ready. For now, Savatgy’s focus will be fully on motocross in 2024.
“Result wise? [My expectation] is to win," he said. "I’m taking the path that gives me the best chance at success, and I still believe in my ability. I still believe deep down that I can win. Obviously I’ve had some rough years, but I look at what I was able to accomplish when I had a “factory” team behind me. I was able to win races. Obviously, no championships but I got close, twice. Then I look at my factory year a Kawi [450], I was able to be fastest qualifier, win some heats, lead laps in the main. I just never really got a follow up year after that. Again, I’ll believe in myself until the day I stop riding. I truly believe I have the skill set. But talk is cheap. I know what lies ahead. It’s not going to easy. But I didn’t do this for any other reason than unfinished business.”
Savatgy, who currently races the FIM World Supercross Championship with Rick Ware Racing, has been bouncing from one team and opportunity to another since his solid rookie 450 campaign with Monster Energy Kawasaki in 2019. He briefly rejoined that team as a fill-in last summer, while coming back from ACL surgery.
“For so long, I’ve wanted the opportunity to go racing with actual prep and resources around me, and this is it," Savatgy said. "I even look at last year, I came in with literally two weeks of ricing time with a fill in deal coming off knee surgery. For With Suba and Bobby and even RC around, I’ve got it. It’s put up or shut up and I’m all for it.”
