Results Archive
SuperMotocross
Playoff 1
Articles
450SMX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Johnson
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
SuperMotocross
Playoff 2
Articles
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
World Championship Final
Sat Sep 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Sep 24
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: SMX Playoffs Round 2 Highlights & Results

September 18, 2023 12:30pm | by:
Watch: SMX Playoffs Round 2 Highlights & Results

Videos courtesy of SuperMotocross and NBC Motorsports

Check out video highlights from the second SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) race in history. Held in Joliet, Illinois, this event was the 30th round of the all-new 31-round AMA SX, MX, and SMX season.

Hunter Lawrence (1-1) claimed the 250SMX overall as Jo Shimoda (2-2) and Haiden Deegan (3-3) rounded out the overall podium.

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (1-2) claimed the overall win over Ken Roczen (3-1) and Chase Sexton (2-3).

Check out the post-race videos for the first round of SMX.

SMX Playoffs Round 2

250SMX Class Highlights 

450SMX Class Highlights 

Supermini All-Star Highlights

Extended Highlights

2023 SMX Insider Post Race: Playoff #2 SuperMotocross World Championship Finals

SuperMotocross: Post Race Press Conference: Concord, NC

Things Are Getting Interesting! | Best Post Race Show: SMX Playoffs Round 2 

Weege Show: Chicago SMX Wrap Up

Overall Results

SuperMotocross

SuperMotocross Playoff 2 - 250SMX

September 16, 2023
Chicagoland Speedway
Joliet, IL United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 2 - 2 Kawasaki KX250
3 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 3 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
4 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 5 - 4 Husqvarna FC 250
5 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 8 - 5 KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
SuperMotocross

SuperMotocross Playoff 2 - 450SMX

September 16, 2023
Chicagoland Speedway
Joliet, IL United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 2 Honda CRF450R
2 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 3 - 1 Suzuki RM-Z450
3 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 2 - 3 Honda CRF450R
4 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 5 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F
5 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 6 - 5 Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Supermini All-Stars main event results
Supermini All-Stars main event results

Championship Standings

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 643 89
2Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 468 86
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 539 82
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 478 63
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 474 62
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 710 90
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 550 88
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 340 80
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 622 74
5Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 455 71
Full Standings
Read Now
November 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now