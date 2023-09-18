Videos courtesy of SuperMotocross and NBC Motorsports

Check out video highlights from the second SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) race in history. Held in Joliet, Illinois, this event was the 30th round of the all-new 31-round AMA SX, MX, and SMX season.

Hunter Lawrence (1-1) claimed the 250SMX overall as Jo Shimoda (2-2) and Haiden Deegan (3-3) rounded out the overall podium.

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (1-2) claimed the overall win over Ken Roczen (3-1) and Chase Sexton (2-3).

SMX Playoffs Round 2

250SMX Class Highlights