MXGP of Italy

MXGP of Italy FIM Motocross World Championship

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Standings Round 2 (of 3) - SMX Playoffs Round 2 - Joliet, Illinois

Championship Standings Round 30 (of 31)

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing Round 10 (of 12) - Beckley, West Virginia

Note: Rachael Archer claimed the 2023 WXC title one round early.

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) Round 18 (of 19) - Maggiora, Italy

Note: Andrea Adamo claimed the 2023 MX2 FIM Motocross World Championship one round early.

Note: Jorge Prado claimed the 2023 MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship one round early.