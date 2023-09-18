The 450cc class has been keeping fans on their toes during the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoffs so far, as there is a lot of money on the line and much to be proven amongst the top riders in this class.

After a disappointing weekend for Jett Lawrence in North Carolina at playoff round one, where he went 7-2 for fourth overall, the #18 plate lit a fire beneath his seat and was burning to make a comeback—and that he did! Looking much more like he was during the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Lawrence went 1-2 for first overall in Chicago, with Ken Roczen going 3-1 for second overall, and Chase Sexton taking third overall with a 2-3 for the weekend. And really, Jett was looking at 1-1 finishes until he waved Roczen by after the #94 was hounding him late in the race.

That being said—where will LA take us at the final playoff round? Who will land on the podium, and who with clench the first ever SMX title? We will find out come this weekend. For now, check out what Jett had to say about the motos at the post-race press conference below:

Jett, in the pre-race press conference, you said you were annoyed, pissed off, motivated to win this race. You came out and did it in the first moto and kind of walked away from the field like in motocross. Was there redemption?

Jett Lawrence: Definitely was lighting that fire, for sure. After the weekend before and you do so bad, people only know you for your last race, really. So, I didn’t want to do another weekend like that. So, definitely the motivation from that helped a lot. Working on our starts was a very big thing for us, and ended up proving it today. Back to a regular kind of start definitely helped, but just kind of getting off the gate more consistent and stuff helped a lot. But like you said, the loss from last weekend hurt a lot and motivated me a lot more to try and make sure I come out here swinging.