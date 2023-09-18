Prado was riding his own race in 3rd until lap 17 when he crashed and moved down to 6th position. This mistake denied him the perfect win which would have been the cherry on the cake. In the end Prado went 1-6 to finish 2nd overall. This mistake benefitted two riders immensely. First, Fernandez who was solidly riding in 4th from the opening lap and then finished 3rd to get the 3rd place on the podium for the first time since Germany. Second, Seewer who battled so hard with Forato for the 5th place. The Swiss knew he had to pass the Italian to get on the podium. Seewer in the end managed to make a beautiful move and went elbow to elbow with Forato over a couple of corners. Seewer in the end got the better of Forato and moved up to 5thand then 4th with Prado’s crash which offered him his 3rd Grand Prix victory of the season.

Unfortunately, Forato had to settle for 5 going 3-5 for 4th overall. This was his best finish of the season but the young Italian sit on the podium for a large part of the race to see it disappear in the end.

Jonass rode another strong race to go 7th from start to finish and get the 6th overall while Ship to Cycle Honda SR Motoblouz’s Valentin Guillod went 10-8 for 10th overall. Coldenhoff settled for 9th in the end to finish 8th overall.

“Oh what a day! It was a pity that I made a mistake otherwise I would have gotten the overall but hey I’m the new World Champion and it’s just amazing you know. I would never imagine at the beginning of the season to be up here with this Gold Plate. It was such hard work the whole season and many people didn’t believe that it was possible but I believe in myself and I knew I could make it happened and here I am, the best of the year.I cannot ask for anything better, I enjoy and I am World Champion, I dreamed about that moment all my life.”

“The track was pretty fast and high-speed racing so it was hard to make a pass and make the difference. I knew in the second race that I had to get Alby (Forato) to get on the podium but I didn’t know I could win the GP. Of course, Jorge made a mistake but I’ll take it and the fans here are crazy and noise they make is amazing. Big congratulations to Jorge (Prado) for an amazing season, he deserves to be World Champion. Unfortunately I was too far off but I’m feeling good now and I’m looking forward for the last race and for next season.”