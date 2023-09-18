The second round of the 2023 SMX Playoffs went down over the weekend at Chicagoland Speedway, and it left us with plenty of things to wrap our heads around. To make an inside perspective on what transpired, we tapped former pro, NBC broadcaster, and Racer X columnist, Jason Thomas.
Just like last week, we were at a new venue with new dirt. What was the dirt like, and how did the track shape up over the course of the night?
The dirt was au natural, native soil to the area. Many of the sections were simply cut into the Chicagoland grass. It was mostly dark clay in those areas, but there was some lighter clay that was trucked in. The color of the soil is usually not a factor, but when the lighting is iffy, like most speedway events, the darker soil creates vision problems. Traction was great but if you can’t see the ruts or bumps, things get dicey, fast.
Last week a host of riders struggled with setup. Did it seem the same in Chicago, or had the guys learned from the previous week, and put that knowledge to work?
It was less of a struggle, but there were still big changes throughout the weekend. Many riders came in with a much more outdoor-type setup, and those who didn’t worked toward that after Friday’s practice. The track was incredibly fast and became very rough. Those two aspects of racing don’t jive with supercross settings. Look for all of that progress to be thrown out the window as we head toward the tighter confines of L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
On the broadcast Will Christien mentioned both classes were getting well into the 60mph range on the fastest section of the track. What’s it like going that fast over bumpy, rutted terrain?
It’s not a huge issue when there aren’t 100+ foot doubles and triples to contend with. Going fast while on the ground is manageable. The danger factor arises when speeds climb and track builders want to test the limits of both man and machine. Think Glen Helen circa 2007-2009 for this exact dynamic. When things go wrong on a layout like that, someone is likely going to the hospital. Chicago was fast, but not dangerous. That’s a significant point of differentiation.
Hunter Lawrence and Haiden Deegan had a great battle in the first moto. Where was Lawrence making up time? Was it better line choice, or was he just faster?
Hunter mentioned that it took him a while to sort out the low-light conditions. He was struggling to figure out the shadows at speed. As he adapted, he was able to up the pace. Further, Hunter’s first race of a day/night is often this scenario; timid opening laps followed by a continuous rise to crescendo. That is often capped by a win. To see him figure Haiden out and make his move on his own timetable is very much Hunter.
What the heck happened with Jo Shimoda in that first moto? He was so fast in the second half! Where did that extra speed come from?
Jo is in the zone right now. He’s so good in the corners, specifically. He makes one turn and doesn’t waste any momentum or energy. There isn't a hitch in his cornering, which is pivotal for “how to do it” territory. He is carrying his accrued momentum all the way around the racetrack, which is vital for 250 success.
Max Vohland wasn’t particularly spectacular on paper, 8-5 for fifth overall, but he had to come from behind to get those results. What’d you think of his ride in Chicago?
It was better than Charlotte! Honestly, he was just in the pack for most of the night and didn’t stand out because of it. The riding wasn’t a problem this week but unless you can get up front with the elite guys early, it’s incredibly difficult to catch them. There is a lot of parity in the 250 class right now, making track position a huge factor. Had he started top three, he likely has a top five overall or better.
There was a gate malfunction before the second 450 moto, which caused a short delay. How hard is it to stay in the zone when things like that happen?
The biggest key is staying calm and resetting. If you have a repetitive process for how to approach a start, you just reset the process. Don’t let the chaos of the moment affect that process. People are yelling and panicking down near the gates. Being able to block out the literal noise and locking in on the task at hand is the goal. Some are better at this than others. Sports psychologists could speak to this better than I, but there’s a lot to be said for prioritizing what you allow to enter your psyche and cognitive processes in those moments.
Cooper Webb went 8-7 for seventh. Did you think he’d be better than that, or is this about what you expect from him as he’s getting used to his new bike at race pace?
I expected more and I believe he did, too. It’s not easy to take time off and then switch motorcycles. There is often an adaptive period to work through. In any case, these races will help him prepare for 2024. He is learning where he needs to be better and it could even be a wake-up call for how this off-season needs to go. Webb is one of the most determined riders in the sport. He is likely frustrated and formulating a plan for how, and when, to rectify the difficulties. I would expect a very fiery Webb in January.
Do you think Chase Sexton was cruising in that second moto? Finishing fifteen seconds back isn’t something we normally see from him.
At first, no. He was trying to catch both Jett and Kenny. Once he realized that wasn’t going to happen, he was likely on cruise control. He understands that winning next weekend is all that matters. If he wins the finale, he wins the title. Period, end of story. The same goes for Jett and also Kenny, who is only 10 points out as well. I think Chase realized he didn’t have the pace to do anything more and played the long game as we roll into a triple-points-paying finale at the L.A. Coliseum. Was it fun to lose touch with those two? I doubt it. But, Chase is mature enough to realize the situation mid-race and act accordingly.
Jett Lawrence waved Ken Roczen by in that second moto with just a few laps remaining. Afterward he explained he was trying to improve Roczen’s score in an effort to diminish Sexton’s overall result. Talk about the level of awareness it takes for Lawrence to think about things like this at race pace, while under pressure from Roczen.
I don’t believe this was necessarily what happened. I believe Kenny was forcing Jett to push more than he desired. Jett also realized that the overall was secured in either result. I believe he is under tremendous self-applied pressure to win every time he touches a racetrack and needed something to point to as to why he let Kenny by. The unfortunate part is that this approach takes away from how well Kenny was riding. Kenny didn’t ask for a gift and I believe Kenny felt disrespected by Jett’s comments. Jett is young and will learn from this moment.
As for how I would recommend Jett having handled it, just give Kenny his due. Something along the lines of, “Kenny was riding incredibly well and the track was really tough to maintain that pace. I knew that the overall wouldn’t be affected so I decided to lower the risk level and wave him around. Good job and good ride to Kenny, and we roll on to Los Angeles with the win.” Of course, I have the benefit of hindsight in my answer. That’s a fair aspect to note. This is just a prototypical situation where a young racer (albeit a phenomenal one) is learning to handle dynamics he’s never encountered before. I firmly believe he will learn from this scenario and will be better for it.
Do you think Roczen may have gotten him no matter what?
It’s really tough to say because Jett is incredibly proficient at defensive riding. Jett must have not felt comfortable, otherwise he likely utilized the same approach he levied on Sexton all summer. Kenny would have needed a good plan and flawless execution but Jett’s unwillingness to stay out front makes me think he was on the limit.
Were you surprised Lawrence was willing to sacrifice a moto win?
Yes, but I think he knew he was up against a line he didn’t want to cross. Remember, they checked out on everyone, including Sexton. That means they were really pushing the pace on a track that could bite, and bite hard. Jett doesn’t take losing lightly, which only furthers my belief that he was in a place he didn’t want to be. Once he realized the overall win was locked up, I think he made a business decision to let 94 go by. I bet he has contemplated that decision no fewer than 94 times since Saturday night, but his final decision to capitulate spoke volumes. It will be interesting to see if he ever does that again now that he’s living with the narrative. I firmly believe Jett is currently the best rider in the world. One moto where he let Kenny go by doesn’t change that. It’s just an interesting chapter in the book of Jett.