Twisted Tea presents the Best Post-Race Show ever from the second SMX race, held in Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois. Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer talk to Kyle Chisholm to understand what the track was like, and then roll into post-race audio with the podium finishers and more.

Hosts: Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

