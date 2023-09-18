Just a quick one for Hunter, I know you obviously have next weekend and then the Motocross of Nations [MxoN]–I imagine that leaves very little time for a break until next year. Can you talk a little bit about anything you have planned?

Yeah, just the last round and Nations, that’s pretty much all that’s planned. It’s one of those things. Obviously, time off would be cool, but it’s, you know, when you get the opportunity to go and race for your country you obviously do it, you know. It’s kind of just, suck up your feelings, no one cares, go and put on a show and race for your country. So, step up and then–yeah maybe a week or so off and yeah just onto the 450 stuff then.

For all three of you, each of you holds your own future in your hands. The winner is probably going to come from you [three]. You're racing everybody in the field, but you're specifically racing the two people sitting next to you. Does that change how you approach next week? Are you going to be paying attention to how the other guys are doing.

Yeah, that’s generally how a championship works, you know, you battle the top two or three and, obviously a little higher risk–well not really higher risk, but it’s just higher risk and rewards because it’s such a short season and in all reality, yeah the last race is the only one that really counts.

You were not able to get a 1-1 in any of the motos outdoors this year, but you did here tonight. Is this the most satisfied you’ve felt leaving a race this season then?

No, because you could go 2-1 and it was the same points, so it was kind of didn’t really matter. This race, everyone up here has just as good a chance at winning the whole deal next weekend. So, yeah, it’s cool but it doesn’t really kind of mean anything the first two rounds as long as you’re in the top five you’re…[got a] pretty decent shot.

The SuperMotocross tracks so far have been pretty different and then going into the next round, which is more supercrossy according to the map–I don’t know if you’re enjoying this, kind of having the big changes, and if so, would you like to see maybe down the road where they mix it up like they used to where there’s a national in the middle of the supercross season and you are going back and forth, just to change things up?

Um, I don’t know. I don’t think I’d like a national in the middle of a supercross season. Yeah, they’re definitely unique, it’s just, no one knows what to expect. Everyone says the same thing, I think it’s just–it kind of is what it is.