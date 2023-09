Jason Weigandt walks and talks around Chicagoland Speedway, the home of the second-ever SMX race. The Lawrence brothers jumped back to the top, but Ken Roczen won moto two, but the circumstances behind it were a little strange. In the meantime, we're set up for a wild winner-take-all finale in both classes next weekend in Los Angeles! All brought to you by RaceTech.com's Gold Valves.