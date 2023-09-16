Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Good afternoon from Chicagoland Speedway where the track laid out today for the second round of SMX certainly takes after the name of this facility. This track is very fast and much more on the motocross side than what we saw last week at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte. During the free practice sessions yesterday, a lot of riders explained how fast the track was and a lot of them even said they have gone back to full motocross setups.
Justin Cooper and Jett Lawrence topped the time sheets yesterday in free practice for their respective classes but with such a long racetrack, riders really only got about eight or nine laps total between two sessions. One minor change to the track has come this morning as well with a wall-jump added in the middle of the long rollers sections in front of the grandstands. Lap times were in the 1:50's yesterday and most likely will stay around that mark today as well.
Qualifying is just about to begin and we'll bring coverage all throughout the sessions as they happen today but be sure to tune into Peacock this afternoon and evening to watch all the action.
- SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 2Live Now
- QualifyingLiveSeptember 16 - 2:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveSeptember 16 - 7:30 PM
- Night ShowLiveSeptember 16 - 8:00 PM
- Next-Day Delayed AiringSeptember 17 - 12:00 PM
- Monday Re-AirSeptember 18 - 1:00 AM
-
First Qualifying Session
As bikes hit the track for the first time on Saturday, the speed was even more exaggerated with a fresh track. Due to that wall jump being added in the rollers though, the times were definitely a little bit slower than what we were seeing yesterday as Preston Kilroy ended up topping the session with a time of 1:56.926.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Preston Kilroy
|11:00.094
|1:55.926
|Afton, WY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Joshua Varize
|11:09.336
|1:56.472
|Perris, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Cullin Park
|10:33.416
|1:56.736
|Clermont, FL
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Hunter Yoder
|10:41.457
|1:56.752
|California
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Derek Kelley
|10:46.330
|1:56.909
|Riverside, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
Times would remain a little bit slower than yesterday’s free practice even after the Seeded 250 riders hit the track. Jo Shimoda and Seth Hammaker were setting the early pace as the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki riders went full attack from the moment the green flag waved.
But as the session continued on, it would be Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire that shot to the top of the board with a 1:52.205. In free practice yesterday, Justin Cooper dipped down to the 1:51’s so we’ll see if the track speeds up a little bit in the second session. Times are close though as just two seconds separate P1-P12 on a nearly two-minute track.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|R.J. Hampshire
|10:19.041
|1:52.205
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|10:50.104
|1:52.411
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|11:29.976
|1:52.653
|Washougal, WA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|10:30.936
|1:52.900
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|12:28.997
|1:53.255
|Suzuka, Japan
|Kawasaki KX250
Next up was the seeded group for the 450 class and we finally got our first taste of guys dipping back down to the 1:51’s. First it was Jett Lawrence who went to a 1:51.982 but Ken Roczen had something to say about it as he laid in a 1:51.562 toward the end of the session. Similar to the 250SMX class though, times were pretty close with just two seconds separating the top eight.
Grant Harlan had a scary moment in the seeded group when his bike suffered some sort of failure on the second double jump just after the mechanics area. He nearly went over the bars all the way in but somehow landed it and pulled off to the side of the track. Luckily he was okay and pushed his bike off back to the pits.