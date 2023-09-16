Hard to say if a win streak would have counted if it ran across two series, but it doesn’t matter now, because Jett Lawrence’s 450 win streak is over. He didn’t win last weekend at Charlotte. Seeing how much pressure he was under to deliver the 22-0 at Ironman, perhaps there’s actually a small sense of relief for the Honda HRC man to final go back to being the hunter instead of the hunted. Maybe less pressure? Maybe it’s refreshing?

“No, it friggen sucks! Losing sucks!” said Jett yesterday at the Chicagoland Press Conference.

“I don’t care who you are, if you think losing is a good refresher, no it ain’t,” he continued. “This thing sent me to hell, basically. For me it lights an even bigger fire. Going perfect in outdoors lit a fire, but I think losing puts a gas can underneath you and makes you blow up.”