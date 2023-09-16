Yellow Streak



Ken Roczen was back in the saddle last week and he looked great! He even led ten laps in the second moto en route to going 3-3 for second overall. With Roczen not having raced much recently, that’s especially impressive. We’ll see if he can hang on for a win in one of these things now that he’s refamiliarized himself with the intensity up front. -Hansel

Building

Cooper Webb entered his first race since rejoining the Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha squad during the summer, and things didn’t exactly go to plan. Before the weekend Webb expressed some pretty solid confidence in an interview with Steve Matthes, but after going 8-7 for eighth overall last Saturday, Webb said in "The Weege Show" that he “rode like shit,” and that he was “rusty” in his first race back. The good news for Webb fans is, Webb hates underperforming, which means you can likely expect an extremely motivated, and fiery, Webb at Chicagoland Speedway. -Hansel

READ: The Conversation: Cooper Webb

In the Zone

Is where you can find Jo Shimoda lately! The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider has been on quite a hot streak lately, and after winning the final national of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, cashed in for a second straight W in Charlotte. Whatever he’s been doing lately, it’s clearly working for him, and he’s not showing any signs of slowing down. Will he get another win at Chicagoland Speedway? -Hansel