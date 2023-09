Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame induction ceremony featuring Grant Langston, Barry Hawk, Travis Pastrana, Ryan Dungey and Rita Coombs, then instantly appears at Chicagoland Speedway in Illinois to get a look at the massive SMX track built on the infield. All brought to you by the Honda CRF250R and CRF450R. Makes winning look easy!