Racer X Films: Team USA on 2023 MXoN Selection
September 15, 2023 9:05pm | by: Kellen Brauer
We caught up with Aaron Plessinger, RJ Hampshire, and Christian Craig to hear their thoughts on being selected to the USA Motocross of Nations team. Aaron Plessinger will be running #1 in the MXGP class, RJ Hampshire will be #2 in the MX2 class, and Christian Craig will be #3 in the Open class. All three riders were introduced officially today at Chicagoland Speedway but we spoke to each of them individually about the team for 2023.
Film/edit: Kellen Brauer