Results Archive
MXGP of
Turkiye
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 1
Articles
450SMX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Live Now
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 2
Articles
450SMX Unseeded Free 2
  1. Max Miller
  2. Bryce Shelly
  3. Jeremy Hand
Full Results
250SMX Seeded Free 2
  1. Dilan Schwartz
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 17
Articles
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross World Championship Final
Sat Sep 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Sep 24
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Team USA on 2023 MXoN Selection

September 15, 2023 9:05pm | by:

We caught up with Aaron Plessinger, RJ Hampshire, and Christian Craig to hear their thoughts on being selected to the USA Motocross of Nations team. Aaron Plessinger will be running #1 in the MXGP class, RJ Hampshire will be #2 in the MX2 class, and Christian Craig will be #3 in the Open class. All three riders were introduced officially today at Chicagoland Speedway but we spoke to each of them individually about the team for 2023.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
Read Now
November 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now