How to Watch: SMX Playoffs Round 2, GNCC, and MXGP

How to Watch SMX Playoffs Round 2, GNCC, and MXGP

September 15, 2023 10:15am
by:

On Saturday the second SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) round will take place at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois. 

On Saturday, qualifying (Race Day Live) begins at 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. There will be a pre-race show at 7:30 p.m. EDT/4:30 p.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage will start at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on Peacock. Below is the full broadcast schedule.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will return to action for the round 10 Mountaineer GNCC this weekend in Beckley, West Virginia. The Mountaineer GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be in action for the 18th round MXGP of Italy on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

  • SuperMotocross

    SuperMotocross Playoff 2

     Live Now
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      September 16 - 2:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      September 16 - 2:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      September 16 - 7:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      September 16 - 7:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      September 16 - 8:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      September 16 - 8:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Next-Day Delayed Airing
      September 17 - 12:00 PM
      NBC
    • Monday Re-Air
      September 18 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
SuperMotocross Playoff 2 SuperMotocross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

The Mountaineer GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Italy

     Sunday, September 17
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      September 16 - 9:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      September 16 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      September 17 - 6:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      September 17 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      September 17 - 9:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      September 17 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)
      September 17 - 9:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)
      September 17 - 10:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
MXGP of Italy MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

General

SuperMotocross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

SMX Playoffs Round 2

SMX Playoffs Round 2 Race Center

SMX Playoffs Round 2 Injury Report

SuperMotocross

SuperMotocross Playoff 2 - 250SMX Provisional Entry List

Live Now
Chicagoland Speedway
Joliet, IL United States
Revised: September 8 2023 - 4:38 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
24 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
30 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan Kawasaki KX250
32 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
33 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States GASGAS MC 125
34 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Entry List
SuperMotocross

SuperMotocross Playoff 2 - 450SMX Provisional Entry List

Live Now
Chicagoland Speedway
Joliet, IL United States
Revised: September 11 2023 - 4:08 PM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Updated Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
11 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Entry List

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

General

GNCC Live Timing 

2023 GNCC Numbers

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Grand National Cross Country Series

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Souvenir Yearbook

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Race Weekend Schedule

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

SMX Playoffs Round 2

Friday, September 15, 2023 and Saturday, September 16, 2023 

  • SuperMotocross

    SuperMotocross Playoff 2

     Live Now
    Chicagoland Speedway
    Joliet, IL United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (CDT)
    Thursday
    8:00am 8:00am Working Paddock Hours
    10:00am 10:00am Industry Will Call Times
    10:00am 10:00am Registration Open
    6:00pm 6:00pm Early Camping Registration
    Friday
    8:00am 8:00am Camper Parking and Registration
    8:00am 8:00am Industry Will Call Times
    8:00am 8:00am Registration Open
    8:00am 8:00am Working Paddock Hours
    9:00am 9:00am Sound Testing
    9:00am 9:00am SuperMotocross Technical Inspection at AMA Semi
    11:00am 11:00am FanFest Open to Campers
    11:00am 11:00am Press Conference (SMX Main Stage)
    12:00pm 12:00pm Free 1
    12:15pm 12:15pm 250SMX Unseeded Free 1
    12:30pm 12:30pm 250SMX Seeded Free 1
    12:45pm 12:45pm 450SMX Seeded Free 1
    1:00pm 1:00pm 450SMX Unseeded Free 1
    1:10pm 1:10pm Free 2
    1:10pm 1:10pm Track Maintenance
    1:40pm 1:40pm 250SMX Unseeded Free 2
    1:55pm 1:55pm 250SMX Seeded Free 2
    2:10pm 2:10pm 450SMX Seeded Free 2
    2:25pm 2:25pm 450SMX Unseeded Free 2
    2:35pm 2:35pm Rider Autographs (Team Rigs)
    3:30pm 3:30pm Live Music (SMX Main Stage)
    4:30pm 4:30pm Pit Bike Superpole (Track/SRO only)
    6:00pm 6:00pm SMX Insider Live (SMX Main Stage)
    7:00pm 7:00pm Pit Bike Moto 1 / Moto 2
    7:30pm 7:30pm Movie Night (Played on big screens)
    9:00pm 9:00pm Lights Out
    Saturday
    8:00am 8:00am Working Paddock Hours
    9:00am 9:00am Industry Will Call Times
    12:00pm 12:00pm Rider Track Walk
    12:00pm 12:00pm Doors for General Public
    12:00pm 12:00pm FanFest
    12:30pm 12:30pm Riders Meeting (Podium)
    12:45pm 12:45pm Chapel Service (Podium)
    1:20pm 1:20pm 250SMX Unseeded Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:35pm 1:35pm 250SMX Seeded Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:50pm 1:50pm 450SMX Seeded Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    2:05pm 2:05pm 450SMX Unseeded Qualifying 1
    2:20pm 2:20pm Qualifying 1
    2:30pm 2:30pm Promoter Track Walk #1
    2:40pm 2:40pm Track Maintenance
    2:55pm 2:55pm 250SMX Unseeded Qualifying 2
    3:10pm 3:10pm 250SMX Seeded Qualifying 2
    3:25pm 3:25pm 450SMX Seeded Qualifying 2
    3:40pm 3:40pm 450SMX Unseeded Qualifying 2
    3:55pm 3:55pm Qualifying 2
    4:05pm 4:05pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    4:15pm 4:15pm Track Maintenance
    4:30pm 4:30pm 250SMX Last Chance Qualifier
    4:40pm 4:40pm 450SMX Last Chance Qualifier
    4:46pm 4:46pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    4:56pm 4:56pm Track Maintenance
    6:30pm 6:30pm Opening Ceremonies Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    7:00pm 7:00pm 250 Moto 1 Sighting Lap Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    7:06pm 7:06pm 250SMX Moto 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    7:28pm 7:28pm 250 Moto 1 - Victory Circle Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    7:33pm 7:33pm 450 Moto 1 Sighting Lap
    7:39pm 7:39pm 450SMX Moto 1
    8:01pm 8:01pm 450 Moto 1 - Victory Circle
    8:06pm 8:06pm SuperMini Sighting Lap
    8:10pm 8:10pm Main Event (8 Minutes + 1 Laps)
    8:22pm 8:22pm SuperMini All-Stars - Victory Circle
    8:32pm 8:32pm Intermission
    8:47pm 8:47pm 250 Moto 2 Sighting Lap
    8:53pm 8:53pm 250SMX Moto 2
    9:15pm 9:15pm 250 Moto 2 - Victory Circle
    9:20pm 9:20pm 250SMX Overall
    9:23pm 9:23pm 450 Moto 2 Sighting Lap
    9:29pm 9:29pm 450SMX Moto 2
    9:51pm 9:51pm 450 Moto 2 - Victory Circle
    10:00pm 10:00pm 450SMX Overall
SuperMotocross Playoff 2 SuperMotocross Schedule

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

The Mountaineer GNCC

Friday, September 15, 2023 and Saturday, September 16, 2023 

