MXGP of
Turkiye
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Maxime Renaux
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Jago Geerts
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 1
450SMX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250SMX Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Live Now
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Live Now
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 2
450SMX Unseeded Free 2
  1. Max Miller
  2. Bryce Shelly
  3. Jeremy Hand
250SMX Seeded Free 2
  1. Dilan Schwartz
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Tom Vialle
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 17
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross World Championship Final
Sat Sep 23
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Sep 24
First Look: SMX Playoff Round 2

September 15, 2023 6:55pm | by: , , &

We're here for the second round of the SuperMotocross World Championship inside of Joliet, Illinois' Chicagoland Speedway and boy what a racetrack we have! The track laid out for this weekend has had some big changes due to some unforeseen circumstances and the track is very fast. Riders throughout the day were saying this week's track feels much more motocross-y and everyone was getting after it in Free Practice today. We preview the weekend here at Chicagoland before we take a look at riders on track for the first time.

Hosts: Jason Weigandt, Kellen Brauer, and Sarah Whitmore
Film/edit: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design.

