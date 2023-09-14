We haven’t raced in the greater Chicago area since 2000. That event was held at the Joliet dragstrip (similar venue to what we saw in Charlotte last weekend) and having raced that event, I’m glad we are doing something different. It wasn’t necessarily “bad”, it just didn’t have the luster that I believe this SuperMotocross World Championship deserves. Chicagoland Speedway is nearby and should give more of a “big event” feel for the second round. The track for this weekend is absolutely massive. The idea is for a motocross feel inside a speedway venue. This track even has some elevation change. With higher speeds and less supercross obstacles, it will be a challenge for riders to find the ideal settings. Let’s take a closer look, although I want to note that I have heard a few obstacles and sections might change from this original track map and what we will see in the final build when riders hit the track on Friday. Once the track crew moved in and started planning through weather, adding additional structures, etc. a few jumps and sections have moved around.
The start at Chicagoland is a more traditional sweeping left hander. It looks as though a decent start can be had from anywhere, good news from a rider like Austin Forkner who will be trying to once again qualify through the LCQ. The first corner leads to a fast straight before funneling into a right hand bend that will bunch riders up.
Speeds will pick up again as riders head towards the first double of the Illinois layout. Landing full noise, riders will rip towards the finish line jump and into a right hand 180. A step up double meets the exit of the 180 and is followed by a sharp left hand turn that’s built on pit lane. A set of rolling whoops (remember, no SX whoops for SMX) runs down pit lane before a quick left-right chicane.
WATCH: ANIMATED TRACK MAP FOR SMX ROUNDS 1, 2, AND 3
A 180 sweeper signals the farthest extreme of the racetrack, near the speedway pit lane entrance. Two single jumps lead to a left hand corner and into a fast straightaway. All of that speed will need to be managed as a big 180 bowl berm sends riders back the opposite direction.
There is an option exiting the 180. Riders that rail the outside and carry momentum can double up and over the next jumps while those that pivot and stay to their right can stay to the ground and then single to the flat area post jumps. Next up is a flat left hand corner built on the speedway.
For the next few corners, it’s all sand, baby. These sections are a goggle’s nightmare and also typically very difficult to pass. The snaking corners will likely to riders simply using the inside lines, disallowing anything creative.
Back onto the clay, a right hander leads into a quick left that has a raised, off-camber inside option. Watch for riders to use a middle-of-the-road approach here that flows to the outside of the next straightaway (opening the apex for more momentum).
A long set of rolling whoops is up next and this is a place for riders to pass. Those that can really unleash some speed will be able to get alongside and past their competitors.
A double meets the end of the rollers and bends immediately into another double. Upon landing the second double, riders once again enter the sand but this is a shorter section. As the sand has a continuous bend to the right, watch for riders to stick to the right side throughout this section, setting themselves up for a straighter line entering the next section.
The next section really raises the speeds of Chicagoland with several rolling jumps and fast sweeping corners. Those extend all the way to the first corner of the car speedway. As riders roar back towards the center of the facility, they are greeted with a big tabletop. Upon landing, a single jump sets riders up for yet another set of rollers.
There is a fast sweeping right after the rollers crosses the start straightaway sideways. The track map has a tunnel tabletop in this section, but I believe the tunnel is going to be moved further down the track on the actual build. We’ll see how this looks once the riders get on track Friday afternoon.
Riders scream through the tunnel and towards a big double before reconnecting with the second corner and onto lap 2.
SuperMotocross Playoff 2Saturday, September 16
- QualifyingLiveSeptember 16 - 2:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveSeptember 16 - 7:30 PM
- Night ShowLiveSeptember 16 - 8:00 PM
- Next-Day Delayed AiringSeptember 17 - 12:00 PM
- Monday Re-AirSeptember 18 - 1:00 AM
Who’s Hot
Chase Sexton, the reigning Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion, bounced back in a big way in Charlotte. His 1-1 reminded everyone just how good he is. One race doesn’t change what went on this summer but it had to feel good to be on top.
Ken Roczen only raced one Pro Motocross race this summer (and also one WSX round) but he was able to match pace with the elite. His talent was evident and I also credit his willingness to practice with someone like Chase Sexton to maintain intensity.
Dylan Ferrandis put in his best ride since Unadilla. I have heard he signed with a team and will remain racing stateside in 2024.
Jo Shimoda has two wins in a row (Ironman and Charlotte) and continues to shine in late season action. One of the most likable riders, Shimoda is almost too polite to be this good.
Haiden Deegan won the first ever SMX moto and I have a feeling it’s the first of many. I was worried he would suffer from that huge crash in qualifying practice but he put it aside and is now tied for the points lead (with Shimoda).
Ryder DiFrancesco has struggled with finishing on good opportunities. Starts and speed have been apparent but the result has eluded him until Saturday’s second moto. His joy was contagious.
Tom Vialle was a surprise all afternoon. He’s capable, of course, as two MX2 titles don’t happen by accident. I just didn’t have him as a contender going in. Maybe that’s my bad.
Who’s Not
I don’t know that I have ever put a Lawrence brother here, let alone both. I still struggle to do it as they both won two titles this year, but they didn’t have a good weekend in Charlotte. I’m expecting a big bounce in Chicago.
Justin Cooper didn’t have the fire we have seen lately and it makes me wonder if all of these riders who were so locked into the Pro Motocross championship are still lagging from the mental anguish of that.
Bold Predictions
America, for the first time since 1973, enforces a draft to complete Team USA’s Motocross of Nations team.
As Ty Masterpool continues to struggle with his appendicitis, he has decided to add a sidecar to his HBI Kawasaki. Doc Bodnar will ride alongside Masterpool, administering an IV at the nine-minute mark of each moto.
With soon-departing Chase Sexton winning the 450 class, soon-arriving Jo Shimoda winning the 250 class, and his two champions in Jett and Hunter struggling, Team Honda HRC is awarded a reality show to air on Bravo in spring 2024.
My Picks
250
Haiden Deegan
Jo Shimoda
Hunter Lawrence