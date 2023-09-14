We haven’t raced in the greater Chicago area since 2000. That event was held at the Joliet dragstrip (similar venue to what we saw in Charlotte last weekend) and having raced that event, I’m glad we are doing something different. It wasn’t necessarily “bad”, it just didn’t have the luster that I believe this SuperMotocross World Championship deserves. Chicagoland Speedway is nearby and should give more of a “big event” feel for the second round. The track for this weekend is absolutely massive. The idea is for a motocross feel inside a speedway venue. This track even has some elevation change. With higher speeds and less supercross obstacles, it will be a challenge for riders to find the ideal settings. Let’s take a closer look, although I want to note that I have heard a few obstacles and sections might change from this original track map and what we will see in the final build when riders hit the track on Friday. Once the track crew moved in and started planning through weather, adding additional structures, etc. a few jumps and sections have moved around.

The start at Chicagoland is a more traditional sweeping left hander. It looks as though a decent start can be had from anywhere, good news from a rider like Austin Forkner who will be trying to once again qualify through the LCQ. The first corner leads to a fast straight before funneling into a right hand bend that will bunch riders up.

Speeds will pick up again as riders head towards the first double of the Illinois layout. Landing full noise, riders will rip towards the finish line jump and into a right hand 180. A step up double meets the exit of the 180 and is followed by a sharp left hand turn that’s built on pit lane. A set of rolling whoops (remember, no SX whoops for SMX) runs down pit lane before a quick left-right chicane.