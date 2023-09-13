Results Archive
MXGP of
Turkiye
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Maxime Renaux
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Jago Geerts
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 1
450SMX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250SMX Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Fri Sep 15
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 2
Sat Sep 16
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 17
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross World Championship Final
Sat Sep 23
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Sep 24
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: SMX Playoff Round 1 Race Examination

September 13, 2023 5:00pm | by:

The first ever SuperMotocross World Championship event featured quite a unique mix of strategy with the technical supercross aspects mixed with some high speed motocross elements. But perhaps the biggest takeaway from the track is we saw maybe the best working split-section ever and this one was with the track completely breaking away. Hear what Chase Sexton had to say about it as well as what happened to Jett Lawrence, Adam Cianciaurlo's crazy near-save, Sexton's quick pass for the lead, Hunter Lawrence's rough day, Jo Shimoda's brilliant outside line pass, and more from Charlotte!

Film:  Peacock

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

