Well, the first ever “SMX” race which is a “World Championship” as well as a “playoff” is over. The race took place in Charlotte at the ZMax drag strip and kicked off this new three race series that the folks at Feld and MX Sports put together.

Of course, you know the riders had to qualify all year long to race these three races. Basically, most of the top twenty in each class were there, but because of injury, some riders electing to race, and other team stuff, the AMA had to go pretty far back to find riders beyond the top 20 (who have to race the LCQs). Also, riders were seeded based on their overall SX/MX points. Kind of a neat idea, there’s a lot of money up for grabs for the riders and although I went in skeptical of the ‘hybrid’ track, paying out money to dirt bike racers is a good thing, right?

How did the race do? Well, I wouldn’t say it was a home run, but it had more intensity, more interest, and more racing than the old Monster Energy Cup’s that this replaced. The track was so-so, some of it worked and some of it didn’t. They had the 65cc all-stars there, whatever that means, [Editor’s note: It means they asked the people that run amateur teams and go to amateur races what 65cc riders would be good enough to do something like this. -- Weege]. When you have to build a track that works for 450 pros and 65cc riders, well it’s not always going to work.

[Editor’s note: I texted Mike Muye from Feld Motor Sports if they changed any part of the track design, layout or build to accommodate 65s. His answer was “nothing at all.” So, he says the 65s had zero impact on the track. -- Weege]

The reaction from fans on my social media was actually pretty strong. You know how that stuff works, you could put a basket of puppies on there and people (like Weege) would complain or bitch about dogs. So, to see most people @ me talk about how they enjoyed the race and all that was impressive. Rarely do you see positive responses, but that’s what I saw. One thing, though: can we PLEASE stop calling these past champions as an SMX champion? Like, there was no hybrid track series back in the day. You can piss on my leg and tell me it’s raining but it doesn’t mean it’s actually raining. Stop it.

[Editor’s note: I call past supercross champions supercross champions and past motocross champions motocross champions. I haven’t had anyone tell me to do otherwise. – Weege].

We also have the large amount of riders I spoke to who absolutely hated their bike. That was, well, everyone. The teams went into this with SX suspension, and the MX part of the track got pretty rough. It’s crazy how specialized SX suspension is and how badly it works on outdoor stuff. There was one pretty big rhythm section on the track, though. We had Chase Sexton on the Pulpmx Show and he said no shot that he would hit that with MX settings. Like, it seems that most teams were unable to get their riders comfortable, because you had to have the SX stuff for the rhythm, but it was definitely not working in those outdoor-style turns and bumps.

Jett Lawrence didn’t look anywhere near his normal self in moto one. He did seem to be fighting the bike, the team made some big (for him) suspension changes, and he was much better in moto two. It makes sense. RJ Hampshire told me that the bike “was riding him” and basically everyone else said some version of the same thing.