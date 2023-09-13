Maggiora All Sets for Pivotal Penultimate Grand Prix in MXGP & MX2

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

Maggiora All Sets for Pivotal Grand Prix in MXGP And MX2

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) - The 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship settles in Maggiora for the MXGP of Italy. The eighteenth and penultimate round of the campaign could well see two new Champion in MXGP and MX2.

The old-school circuit of Maggiora has a rich history and has been the theatre of many spectacular races since its first event in 1966. Showing its importance in motocross, the magnificent Italian track hosted three Motocross of Nations including the legendary MXoN of 1986 with team USA achieving perfect scores.

Over the last editions in Maggiora, the most successful rider was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings with 3 Grand Prix victories (2013, 2014 in MX2 and 2021 in MXGP). However, with Herlings not taking part over this weekend’s Grand Prix due to injury, Team HRC's Tim Gajser is the second most successful rider in Maggiora with 2 wins. One in MX2 in 2015 and one last season in MXGP while Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre also won there in 2015 in MXGP.

In MXGP, Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado could be crowned as the Red Plate boasts a 67 points gap on his only contender for the title, Febvre. Prado would become MXGP Champion if after Race 1, he would have 85 points on Febvre or if at the end of the Grand Prix, he would 61 points more than the Frenchman.

In MX2, there are technically still four riders in contention with Leader Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Andrea Adamo, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Liam Everts, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Jago Geerts and Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Simon Laengenfelder although the two KTM teammates Adamo and Everts are the ones with the most chance to achieve the mighty win.

MXGP

The 2022 MXGP of Italy was held in Maggiora and marked the seventh round of the season and saw Tim Gajser win the overall with a perfect score in front Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Jeremy Seewer and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Maxime Renaux.

Jorge Prado has a golden opportunity to bury the competition in Maggiora if the Red Plate keeps on doing what he knows best; getting great starts, win races and stay consistent. The last Grand Prix in Turkiye was not the dreamed scenario for Prado who made an uncharacteristically mistake on the second corner of Race 1 and fell which hindered his chances of winning. The second race was another twist of fate for Prado as he stalled in the same corner to finish 10th overall, his lowest result of the season. He will want to be back on top to secure the Title as soon as possible.

Romain Febvre keeps on performing at his best with another race win in Turkiye and finishing 2nd overall. On the form of his life Febvre, does not have his destiny in his own hands but can certainly put pressure on Prado as he has done brilliantly over the second part of the Championship. Freshly resigned to Kawasaki, Febvre will give everything he has to get as close as possible and not giving the title to Prado easily.

Jeremy Seewer had, like Prado an unexcepted dip in form in Turkiye with a 8th overall. If the Swiss cannot reach the MXGP Title anymore, he can certainly secure the 3rd place in the Championship. He also secured his spot for next season in Kawasaki Racing Team alongside Febvre which will free him over the last two Grand Prix and could bounce back in Maggiora.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Glenn Coldenhoff is 4th in the Championship and will arrive in Maggiora on the back of a 7th place overall. The Dutch rider is 48 points behind his teammate Seewer and can still fight for the podium.