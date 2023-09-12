Jeremy Martin Signs Three-Year Extension with Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha

Over the weekend, we saw the first ever SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) race in North Carolina, and several different breaking news stories hit as a backdrop. Cooper Webb was officially announced as the newest member of the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, Ken Roczen was confirmed for Team Germany’s Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations for the first time since 2019, and overseas Jeremy Seewer signed with the Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP for the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season next year.

Also announced was a new deal between two-time 250 Class AMA Motocross Champion Jeremy Martin and the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team—and it is a hefty one! Martin signed a deal for the next three years (2024, 2025, and 2026).

Enzo Lopes will be back with the team for 2024 supercross, as the Brazilian re-signed with the team in May. Garett Marchbanks and Phil Nicoletti are both back with the team for ’24 as well.

Below is the team’s Instagram post with the news of Martin’s deal.