After one race on a 250F at the season opener, Ty Masterpool jumped up to the premier class of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and had himself quite the summer. The Texas native put together a program on a Kawasaki KX450 and in the 18 motos he did this summer, he finished inside the top ten in all but one moto (a mechanical issue resulting in a DNF at RedBud MX). Unfortunately, Masterpool suffered from appendicitis at the Pro Motocross finale at Ironman Raceway that cost him a trip to the hospital and sidelined him for the last two motos of the year. Still, the #81 machine finished seventh in the standings with 242 points, which scored him 14th in the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) qualifying standings for the playoffs.

Knowing he was not 100 percent entering the playoffs—lack of fitness as he has not been able to train for the SMX rounds for more than seven minutes because he hits a wall and limited recovery from inability to eat—Masterpool still came out and did his best to manage a solid ride. Masterpool had an 11th-place finish in moto one, then got the holeshot in the second moto, where he would finish 12th. He’ll take an 11-12 day for 11th overall in a stacked field, especially given his situation. But Masterpool knows he is capable of, and wants more, but he is doing what he can with what he has been handed. Without much he can do ahead of the final two races, he is looking to make it through the championship smoothly before having surgery to remove his appendix. Check out what he had to say after the race.

Racer X: So, we know you’ve been dealing with your appendix issue. What percentagewise were you at entering the weekend?

Ty Masterpool: Ah it’s hard to put a percentage but I was in the hospital for two and a half days, I got eight IV bags of antibiotics—they’re so strong they have to put it in super slow. It takes like four hours for half a bottle of this [holds up shaker bottle] to go in you, because it’ll burn your veins. So, and then I just finished my antibiotic pills yesterday morning, so my stomach feels like I’ve been eating Taco Bell four meals a day. [Laughs] But yeah, my energy is really bad, I couldn’t even eat anything in between the motos, I just couldn’t get anything in my stomach, felt like I was throwing up. So, little bummed on today but realizing where I was last week, I definitely didn’t think I was gonna be here so gotta be thankful, it was the cards I’m dealt with, but yeah definitely crazy. My energy’s just really bad. And second moto dude, third lap, I could feel pain. Because if I get pain in it I have to go straight to the hospital and get surgery so, I’m like, I have to be super cautious. I’m not going against doctor’s orders, dude, everyone’s giving me crap. I’m not going against doctor’s orders and all that, I’m not risking it. But yeah. It’s serious if it ruptures, it’s life threatening so I have to take it super easy and really feel the pain, but it’s not too much worse.