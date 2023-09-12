The first round of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoffs is in the books and the racing was even better than expected. The results were much different than what we have seen the during the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer, considering Ken Roczen only raced one national this summer. In the post-race press conference Ken did not seem at all surprised to be back on the box, but Dylan Ferrandis, who has battled injuries all year, cannot say the same. Here is what the two had to say about their incredible rides, the SuperMotocross track, and more.
Ken Roczen | 3-3 for 2nd overall
Kenny, with this first inaugural SuperMotocross hybrid type track, did you make any massive changes from yesterday or even this morning to the final race?
Ken Roczen: No, actually I have not. I tested a little bit back at the [Moto] Sandbox in the last few weeks, but I was just running my regular supercross stuff that I was riding last year and in Birmingham [for the FIM World Supercross Championship] as well. I just went with that and kept it simple. I didn’t want to overthink it. I haven’t raced in quite some time, and I didn't want to run into a rabbit hole of changing stuff all the time and kind of getting lost and then having something new all the time. So, I just stuck with what I have and ran it.
You haven’t raced with these guys for four months or so. You’re right back in the rhythm. What’s it like to have raced them again? Do you feel like you missed anything while you were gone?
Every time lately that I’ve gone behind the gate, I’ve had some pretty good races. I think that kind of goes into the bank. Obviously, I watch all the races. I think it’s important to stay engaged with the sport and not drift off a bit too far. So, I watch every weekend. I study just internally. It’s fun for me. I really had a lot of joy figuring this thing out again, and that includes watching and seeing what those guys do. Same with MXGP. I pretty much watch everything. So, I stayed engaged. I kept doing my training and riding. I just felt right at home, honestly. I didn’t really make it a big deal that I haven’t raced in quite some time. I felt aggressive yesterday. It was right back to business. Felt right at home.
You’re riding a lot of different races. It looks like you’re having a lot of fun. You’re riding Des Nations as well. Is this one of the most enjoyable years you’ve had in your career?
Yeah, I feel like I’m a completely different person than I was last year. I feel extremely engaged. Quite frankly maybe the most fun I’ve really ever had. I’m just not taking it for granted. I have a really fun group that I’m working with. They’ve given me a good bike. They have given me every ounce of their time, of their energy to get the bike to where I want it, and so have I. With that combination, you can see, I may not be winning races as consistently as I have in the past, but it’s really hard nowadays getting on the box, never mind winning races. We led some laps again today. I’m just really proud of the team and happy about myself and where I’m at, at this point. So, we’re going to charge forward and hopefully I can build on this and consistently be up on the podium again. I just have more fun nowadays.
You mentioned yesterday the mental reset and the physical reset. Obviously, the supercross and motocross grind for you has been 29 weeks of the year racing. Talk a bit about how the two go hand in hand, the mental reset and the physical reset, between where you’re at in life with the family and baby on the way and also being in the later stages of your career.
Honestly, it was a little bit more of a tryout, I would say. In the years past, I was not in a good place. After motocross, I was so smoked. You take time off and you feel like you completely restart. Then you have no time to get ready to go into Anaheim. This year I just felt more consistent overall, and I think that helped. I’m hungry to do more races, actually. Of course, I always want to be careful because I don’t want to get too eager and then dig yourself into a hole. But as of right now, I’ve been training pretty well. Of course, I wasn’t racing on the weekend, but I think just with how I’ve been feeling I can string together, overall, a way more consistent season. We’ll see what the future brings. As of right now, everything is going pretty well. I’ve got a bunch of races coming up that will help me in preparation for Anaheim 1 and then go from there. For right now, I want to go to each and every race, where in the past I did not want to because I was just pounded into the ground and not happy with anything. I want to go racing. I think that’s what’s most important to do good.
Dylan Ferrandis | 2-4 for 3Rd overall
Dylan, from where we were in the press box, we couldn’t see the far end of the track with the split lane. So, I don't know if you switched lanes very often. If you did, was there one that you felt was faster, or did you determine which lane you took by who was in front of you?
Dylan Ferrandis: For me, one line was more physical than the other with the bump. I was just trying to go to the line where I could save a little bit of energy. I think at the beginning going under the tunnel was faster and maybe cleaner. When the bumps started to get bigger, I just switched to over the bridge. I could save a little bit of energy by jumping the bumps better. So that was the main reason.
Can you evaluate this style of track? Is it what you expected? Is it more supercrossy or more motocrossy than you thought it would be?
Like Chase said, it was pretty similar for me. Felt more like Supercross, just with an easier section. I felt just the way they prepped and with the tuff blocks being really narrow compared to a real motocross track, it felt more like a supercross. Just kind of an easy supercross.
We have today a hybrid track. How do you guys figure out the suspension hybrid for motocross and supercross today?
Ken: Honestly, it’s really nothing that new, at least not for this round. We look at the track maps and we saw that there’s rhythm sections. We had a bunch of 180-degree sweepers with some doubles. To me it felt very identical to an Atlanta Speedway supercross track. We just had one rhythm lane instead of a couple, but we still had some bigger doubles and a triple. I don't think any of us are really overthinking it. Next weekend might be a little different. It looks a little bit more motocross style. For me, I looked at the track map coming here and to me it felt just like a speedway track. It’s really nothing new to us.
Dylan: I think when there is a supercross rhythm, no matter what track it is, you have to be ready for supercross anyway, so you just put the suspension to supercross and you figure out the motocross section the best we can, just surviving. When there is supercross rhythm, you have to make your bikes ready for that no matter what.
A result like today, that’s got to be motivating for you. Contract year. Looking for a ride, looking for a contract next year. Does this give you some motivation moving forward?
I’m not really motivated to get a contract. I’m motivated to win the race I’m showing up to. That’s mainly my motivation. For sure it’s going to help maybe some people to make a decision. It’s not really important for me right now. I just want to finish this season the best I can and just prove to myself and the people that believe in me that I can still ride supercross pretty good. Also, when I have a good setup. It was a big struggle with this season with the bike, and when we took some massive decisions and big changes, we saw it pay off. When I have the bike, I want and I feel good on it, I can provide a good result.
You had the concussion in Houston. You were struggling with the bike throughout the year. Now it seems like everything is really working well, but the season is almost over. Is it a little bit of disappointment, a little bit of frustration of what might have been?
It’s racing. Not everybody can win. I tried my best and I crashed, so it wasn’t the greatest season but it’s also good to be back on the box and finish the season on a high note. Honestly, I didn’t expect to be that great today because I just rode this week. Last week after my crash in outdoors the last moto I was pretty sore, and I couldn’t really train. I took almost a week off and just three trainings on the supercross bike this week. It was enough to be on the box. So, I’m very happy and very surprised also a little bit. When I feel good, I can do good stuff.