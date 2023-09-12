The battle for the 250 class win at the very first SuperMotocross World Championship playoff race was incredible. With a two-moto format, a hybrid track that could be difficult to pass on, and a field packed with talent, the race was anyone’s to win. Even though Jo Shimoda walked away with his second overall in two races, it was not as clean as his 1-1 at Ironman. Haiden Deegan won the first moto, but a bad start in the second moto and feeling sore from a practice crash, meant he could only manage a fifth place for third overall. Tom Vialle ran towards the front all day and was the only rider to finish on the podium both motos, finishing second overall. Here is what Vialle and Deegan had to say at the post-race press conference.
Tom Vialle | 3-2 for 2nd overall
Tom, with this hybrid style of track, did you feel more comfortable than on a typical supercross or did it still feel like supercross? Describe how this track felt to you.
Tom Vialle: The track wasn’t like a real supercross. I think it was a good mix between supercross and motocross. After the start was way more motocross and then we got that supercross rhythm. It was a good mix. I think the start was so important today. It was tough to pass. I had a great start second moto. That saved me a lot. The track was kind of nice riding alone, but if you had a bad start it was tough to pass, I think.
Talk about your gate selection.
I was both times on the right side. Actually, the first moto I was completely on the right, I didn’t have a great start. The second moto, I was maybe three gates from the outside and I had the holeshot. I felt like turning to the left I had the rear brake, so for me it was kind of important. I could slide a little bit the bike. Second moto it was good.
Tom, two championships and here now you’re competing with the best riders in the USA. What changes did you do in these couple weeks that we see that you have better starts? It’s been so easy today. The track was more motocross than supercross and you are very good in that. Did you work more?
Today the track was a good mix between supercross and motocross and that of course helped me a little bit. I felt great. I started to ride a little bit again in supercross. I feel way better than the beginning of the year. I think to ride for a few months this winter and this motocross helped me to turn and getting a little bit the flow back in my rhythm from last year. I could carry into this race. I feel pretty good right now on the bike. I felt great during the whole day.
Tom, Chase [Sexton] said you were riding with him and Ken Roczen, leading up to this Has your training changed at all? Have you been able to learn a lot from them?
Yeah, I have been training a little bit. In the track I’ve been moving a little bit the last few weeks. For sure I have changed a few things. The track was new this weekend for everyone, so I don’t really think that helped, but it was nice to train and have some fun.
Tom, did you know the sweeper is where he [Jo Shimoda] was gaining on you? Could you feel that he was getting close to you? Did that change your approach at all? I think later in the race you adapted to that line a little bit. Just talk about learning that line for yourself.
The track was tough to pass, so I knew in the motocross parts, I felt in the second moto going under the tunnel was faster, I didn’t think he could pass me there, but I didn’t see that line. I think a lap before or two laps before he almost passed me. I had to move, but I was scared that if I went to the outside, he would have passed me from the inside. I was a little bit mixed. He passed me from the outside. The track we were all on the same rhythm the whole moto. When he passed first, he didn’t pull away and I was really close. It was tight racing. I was of course a little bit mad after the race because maybe if I would have seen that line it would have been better, but that’s racing. Can't wait for the next race.
Haiden Deegan | 1-5 for 3rd overall
Haiden, your riding style. Super progressive, lots of movement on the bike. Where did you develop that riding style?
Haiden Deegan: Definitely, my riding style is aggressive and the send-it motif. Although technique is definitely the future, so you’ve got to have that. And if you can be aggressive and have the intensity, then you’re going to put it all together really good. So as long as we can do that, then it will be bright. The intensity is always there.
Where did you struggle on the track today? What did you want to clean up? Probably my little front flip. That’s probably the only thing I want to clean up. I was sore all day from that, so that wasn’t smart.
Haiden, you say a lot that you’re just going to send it. You sent it at Ironman. We saw the highlights. Yesterday you sent it in the rhythm section and had a close one. Anybody on the team say maybe don’t send it so much, just back it down? Sometimes. They’re a little scared to send it sometimes. The one at Ironman, I’m like, why don’t you guys just do it? They don’t want to do it, for some reason. They don’t really doubt me too much because if I go out there and win, they’re like, maybe you should send it then.
The split lane taking the outside or the inside over the under bridge, obviously was an advantage at some points. The track seemed like it was hard to pass. How much of that was to an advantage behind one of you guys and being able to take that split lane and hit some clean air to make a pass?
I was sticking to underneath. I feel like when they added those bumps, supercross suspension does not mesh with that. So, I was going under that tunnel.
Can you evaluate the style of the track? Is it kind of what you thought it might be? Is it more supercrossy, more motocrossy? What are you looking forward to for the next two weeks?
This track was difficult, definitely. All the turns kind of led to the insides, so it was hard to pass. I feel like the passing here was to rely on somebody’s mistake. Where I feel like the next round there’s a lot of rollers, straightaways, sweepers. I feel like it’s going to mix it up a lot more and be a lot better for passing. I’m excited for the next round, definitely.
Talk about your gate selection.
I was trying to stay on the inside because the first moto I got pinched off by Justin. I hugged it and went in under all of them and I came out good. So, I was hoping I could do that the second one, but two guys cut over and there was a line in front of me, so that didn’t work. We had to work through the pack a little.
Haiden, how’s the next couple weeks look for you now? Are you going to stick to these hybrid tracks to ride throughout the week to sort of set yourself up, now that you sort of know how these tracks are going to be like?
We’re racers, we know how to ride a dirt bike track so it’s not like we’ve got to do anything out of the ordinary. Supercross track, maybe add a few straightaways to the outdoor track into it. We’re good at adapting. It’s going to be exciting, though. Me and Jo both proved that we can win, so it’s going to be a good race. I’m excited to take it down to the wire.