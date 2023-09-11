Watch: SMX Playoffs Round 1 Highlights & Results
September 11, 2023 4:30pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Videos courtesy of SuperMotocross and NBC Motorsports
Check out video highlights from the first ever SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) race in history at zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina. This event was the 29th round of the all-new 31-round AMA SX, MX, and SMX season.
Jo Shimoda (4-1) claimed the 250SMX overall as Tom Vialle (3-2) and Haiden Deegan (1-5) rounded out the overall podium.
In the premier class, Chase Sexton (1-1) claimed the overall win over Ken Roczen (3-3) and Dylan Ferrandis (2-4).
Check out the post-race videos for the first round of SMX.
SMX Playoffs Round 1
250SMX Class Highlights
450SMX Class Highlights
65cc All-Star Highlights
2023 SMX Insider Post Race: Playoff #1 SuperMotocross World Championship Finals
SuperMotocross: Post Race Press Conference: Concord, NC
The First Ever SuperMotocross Race! | Best Post-Race Show Ever: Charlotte 2023
Overall Results
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 1 - 250SMXSeptember 9, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|4 - 1
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|3 - 2
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|1 - 5
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|7 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|8 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 1 - 450SMXSeptember 9, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|3 - 3
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|2 - 4
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|7 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|4 - 5
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Championship Standings
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|468
|42
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|539
|42
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|643
|39
|4
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|421
|38
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|478
|35
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|710
|50
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|550
|38
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|622
|38
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|455
|37
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|340
|36