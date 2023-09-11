Kind of nice to start off the day with a supercross championship ring from Mike Muye. That helped, too.

Yeah, not bad. Now I got a trophy to take home with it, so we’re good.

You had the first moto. Obviously, it went well and you got the win. You switched sides to go to the other side of the starting gate. Can you talk about that selection of choosing a gate and then why you switched it even after you won the first moto?

I just kind of went by what rut I thought was best. I looked at both sides. The left side had deeper ruts, and I didn’t want to have what happened to [Haiden] Deegan happen to me, so I was like, I’m just going to go with my gut and pick the best gate I thought. I ended up not getting a great start, but I made it work. I was really nervous. The nerves mostly came from the starts today just because it was a hard track to pass on. You had to be really methodical on where you pushed and where you could make a pass at. When I came out in sixth or seventh, I was scratching my head a little bit. But we got some good passes in early and just tried to put my head down, and it worked out.

The pre-race press conference, you kind of mentioned you and Kenny riding together a little bit. Whenever you see him in front of you, do you zone out a little bit or is it like a practice day for you guys? Does that add a little bit of comfort just knowing it’s your training buddy and he’s not going to pull anything on you? It’s just like another day at the practice track?

Yeah. We’ve been riding together quite a bit. We have a really good relationship. When we train together, we’re always wanting the best for each other and same with the races. Obviously we come here to win, but we can put that aside and still have a friendship. When he was leading, I knew when he got out front he was going to get away pretty fast. That’s why I was trying to get as quick as I could to the front. I knew I had Jett behind me, so I couldn’t back off. I had to go for the win. Obviously, still wanted to make a statement. I wanted to go for the win no matter what. I had guys coming from behind and I just put my head down. That long rhythm section was the biggest thing on the track. It was a big rhythm. It was quad, three, quad, and then three out. Had to get that almost every lap. It was fun racing with Ken. Just happy for both of us to be up here.