Jason Thomas and Jason Weigandt join me to discuss the first ever SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) race in North Carolina, what worked, what didn’t, the Lawrence brothers, Chase Sexton winning, Jo Shimoda winning two in a row, Team USA for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, and more.

Listen to the SMX Playoffs Round 1 review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

