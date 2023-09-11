No one quite knew what to expect for the first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) race, but in some ways, this race was even more surprising than expected. The track threw riders (and their suspension techs) for a loop all weekend, passing was tough and starts were all over the map for everyone, which meant chaos on the track and hard-to-predict results.

Former racer Jason Thomas was on hand as NBC Sports’ trackside analyst. Here are his thoughts on a number of topics.

The gate dropped on a new venue, zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway, on Saturday, which means the teams and riders had to acquaint themselves with dirt they haven’t ridden on before. What other venues would you liken it to, and did you notice any riders struggling to find a good setup and/or tire choice?

It was definitely a unique one. The dirt was orange Charlotte clay as you’d expect, but rain and track watering created a mix of mud and a hard base. Riders mentioned how slippery it was all morning long and there were many crashes to reinforce that theme. I raced the Charlotte races in the late 90’s at the speedway so I would say it was closest to those events. The long straightaways and unmistakable dirt hue was eerily reminiscent of those events located only a few hundred yards away.

In past races that took place after the conclusion of the regular supercross and motocross series, like the U.S. Open and Monster Energy Cup, there was always a feeling that not everyone was taking the race seriously. But at round one of SMX, there seemed to be a sense of urgency for everyone. Is that an accurate perception? If so, what do you think the difference is?

I don’t know if it was urgency or a sense of opportunity. For so many riders, 2023 has been a tough one, especially Pro Motocross. The Lawrence brothers collectively shut down a lot of hopes, with Hunter winning seven of 11 overalls and Jett winning every single 450 race. This race gave them a chance to reset the points and fight it out for a ton of money. At those MEC type races, there is nothing really on the line other than a pay day. This is a real championship with real implications. It’s very different as far as importance.