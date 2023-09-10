Results Archive
MXGP of
Turkiye
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Maxime Renaux
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Jago Geerts
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 1
450SMX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250SMX Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Fri Sep 15
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 2
Sat Sep 16
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 17
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross World Championship Final
Sat Sep 23
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Sep 24
Weege Show: SMX Round 1 Wrap up With Brayton, Webb and More

September 10, 2023 10:10am | by:

Jason Weigandt was supposed to walk and talk with Chase Sexton, but he blew that one when his camera didn't record. But he did chat with Cooper Webb, Jett Lawrence and Ken Roczen briefly, and of course the GREAT Justin Brayton! The overall vibe of SMX: it was fun and the track actually had more of a motocross feel than people expected. But did anyone learn anything they can apply toward next weekend in Chicago? Brought to you by RaceTech.com's fabulous Gold Valves! Next time you're on a track with jumps and bumps, even if it's not SMX, you'll want them.

