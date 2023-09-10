Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, has hosted a lot of racing since its doors opened in 1960—but nothing like this. Thousands and thousands of four-wheel laps have been spun at the venue, and The Dirt Track hosted the 2016 MXGP of Americas round of the FIM Motocross World Championship. But now zMAX Dragway, about a football field away from the dirt track facility, has entered the long list of venues to host a professional AMA motorcycle race, but in a unique way of its own. The four-lane drag racing strip was the venue that hosted the first ever SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) race on Saturday a little over one year after the all-new format was announced at the end of last summer. We finally got here, and we finally got to see what the collaborated effort between Feld Entertainment, promoters of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and MX Sports, promoters of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship (and full disclosure, sister company of Racer X), and the hybrid SMX style track that combines both the tight and peaky rhythm sections of supercross and the long, fast, and rough style of motocross into one, ultimate track would look like. And while the combined effort to form a third, and unique AMA championship—one with a “playoffs” style of championship that is meant to be a winner takes all (and a hefty lump sum of money, too!)—is a huge deal, the idea of Feld and MX Sports working together being a massive positive for the future of both AMA Supercross and Motocross cannot be understated, too. Time to dig into the storylines from the first ever SMX race.

While Haiden Deegan became the first rider ever to win an SMX moto in the all-new format, it was Jo Shimoda, whose 4-1 race finishes gave the Japanese rider the distinction of being the first ever SMX overall winner in history. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider missed three/fourths of supercross with a broken collarbone and did not pick up where he left off in 2022 when he rejoined the rest of the field. But towards the middle of Pro Motocross, Shimoda got things rolling, finding his race pace, returning to full race fitness, and getting some help from an improved engine package from Mitch Payton and the Pro Circuit gang—and it has showed. Shimoda ended the Pro Motocross season with a bang, earning the first 1-1 sweep of his pro career, and add in some great starts and riding at this first SMX race that ended with a moto win, Shimoda has won three of the last four 250cc races to date. Although there are a lot of points still up on the board, especially with the points doubling and tripling for the second and third SMX events over the next two weeks, things are looking good for the Japanese rider.