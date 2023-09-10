Results Archive
MXGP of
Turkiye
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 1
450SMX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Fri Sep 15
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 2
Sat Sep 16
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 17
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross World Championship Final
Sat Sep 23
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Sep 24
Full Schedule

Best Post-Race Show Ever: SMX Playoff Round 1

September 10, 2023 9:30pm | by: , &

Twisted Tea backs our coverage as Jason Weigandt and Mitch Kendra recap a historic first ever SuperMotocross World Championship event in Charlotte, North Carolina. Hear from everyone's favorite Swede Fredrik Noren as well as podium finishers Chase Sexton, Ken Roczen, Dylan Ferrandis, Jo Shimoda, Tom Vialle, and Haiden Deegan, as well as some more soundbites from Ryder DiFrancesco, Jordon Smith, Cullin Park, and Max Vohland

Hosts: Jason Weigandt and Mitch Kendra

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

About Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea is Real brewed Tea with a Kick! If you want to hang at the Twisted Tea factory Suzuki hauler like I do, visit TwistedTeaMX.com and enter to win a VIP experience this summer at the Pro Outdoor series from our friends at Twisted Tea. Keep it Twisted!

Visit www.twistedtea.com.

*Must be 21 or older to purchase.

