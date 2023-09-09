Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Here we go! The first ever SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) event is finally here! A little over one year ago this all-new playoff style format was introduced when Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship collaborated to form SMX, and we finally made it to the day of the first ever race. With lots of storylines in both classes—plus throw in a 65cc All-Star race—there will be a lot to follow, so stay tuned to this feed and all the Racer X social media accounts below.
Race day! @zMAXDragway is looking good for today's first ever SMX race. 📸 @SuperMotocross @RacerXOnline #SuperMotocross #SMX #SMX2023 pic.twitter.com/CS5vaHgxty— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) September 9, 2023
In the 250SMX Class, Hunter Lawrence enters today with a little extra red on his Honda HRC CRF250R, as the #96 claimed both the 250SX East Region Supercross and 250 Class Pro Motocross titles so he enters the day in the 250cc points lead for SMX. Honda HRC’s 2023 450SX Champion Chase Sexton enters with the 450SMX lead after he compiled the most 450cc points in supercross and motocross combined. So, Hunter Lawrence and Chase Sexton will enter SMX with the slight advantage in points. But the field will be stacked in both classes so we should be set for an exciting day and start to this final three-run stretch to crown the SMX Champions.
Check out today's full TV broadcast/streaming schedule.
- SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 1Live Now
- QualifyingLiveSeptember 9 - 9:30 AM
- QualifyingLiveSeptember 9 - 9:30 AM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveSeptember 9 - 2:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveSeptember 9 - 2:30 PM
- Night ShowLiveSeptember 9 - 3:00 PM
- Night ShowLiveSeptember 9 - 3:00 PM
- Night ShowLiveSeptember 9 - 3:00 PM
- Night Show Re-AirSeptember 11 - 1:00 AM
-
Riders will take to the track shortly for qualifying.