Hi Phil,

Just wondering what you think of the officiating between all the different sanctioning bodies you have ridden over the past few years? What do you think would improve it? Do you feel the FIM wrecked careers like [James] Stewart and [Broc] Tickle? Thanks, -Jeremy

Jeremy,

To be honest with you, the FIM has some whack rules. But as far as the drug testing side of things with WADA, I actually do agree with having it, but the testing and protocols for the FIM drug testing were next level. Did it take a ridiculous amount of time for results and what not? Yes. I think USADA was good to AMA Pro Motocross. It keeps everyone in check. It makes you think about taking a certain supplement. You don’t exactly know what it’s laced with, or what kind of ingredient could be in it that’s illegal. A LOT of supplements are NOT regulated. I think the drug testing side of things is great for the sport. I personally can’t comment on the Stewart/Tickle deal, but I believe they were two totally different situations. As far as drug testing now, I don’t even know what company they use now since WADA is no longer around. I just know we still have it.