Hi Phil,
Just wondering what you think of the officiating between all the different sanctioning bodies you have ridden over the past few years? What do you think would improve it? Do you feel the FIM wrecked careers like [James] Stewart and [Broc] Tickle?
Thanks,
-Jeremy
Jeremy,
To be honest with you, the FIM has some whack rules. But as far as the drug testing side of things with WADA, I actually do agree with having it, but the testing and protocols for the FIM drug testing were next level. Did it take a ridiculous amount of time for results and what not? Yes. I think USADA was good to AMA Pro Motocross. It keeps everyone in check. It makes you think about taking a certain supplement. You don’t exactly know what it’s laced with, or what kind of ingredient could be in it that’s illegal. A LOT of supplements are NOT regulated. I think the drug testing side of things is great for the sport. I personally can’t comment on the Stewart/Tickle deal, but I believe they were two totally different situations. As far as drug testing now, I don’t even know what company they use now since WADA is no longer around. I just know we still have it.
Phil,
Okay, the onboard camera at Budds Creek. Crotch cam, should I call it? How did that come about, and could you even feel a weight difference or anything when it was on the bike?
-Tim
Tim,
It came to me from the NBC TV Crew, as well as some team personnel. Mike Bonacci (Club MX) asked me if I’d be interested. I said I would do it if they would go “live” and try it. I just didn’t want to be out there with three cameras and a transmitter and all the weight for nothing! I know the crotch cam ain’t exactly ideal, but the rearview and front-view cameras are actually badass. I wish they used the back camera when Jett was behind me! I was roosting him and holding him off and he was getting pissed because he knows he can't hang. Sucker got lucky. Where was I? Yeah, that camera didn't work so we didn't get to use it, but people need to CALM THE HELL down with some stuff. Could it have been better? Yes. But the clarity and sound from the camera and the microphone were on point, so I believe it was a win. I used to run the Fram cam at JGR on the top of my helmet. That was back in 2015. Let me tell you, that thing was a piece of shit! I might as well of had a boombox on top of my head. The camera thing has come a long way. The goal is to have one in front, crotch, rear fender, and the drone all in one simultaneously. Can you imagine how amazing the coverage would be with all that? So give it some time!
Hey Phil,
So now the SMX races and what they’re calling, “hybrid” tracks, are coming up. How is your team prepping for this? Did Club build an SMX track, kinda like Daytona style?
-Rock Mudson
Rock,
Club did a good job building a "hybrid." We had some rhythms and some good outdoor portions. It’s always hard to predict what the tracks are gonna be like, even when it comes to just supercross. Practice tracks don’t feel like the racetracks, and vice versa. There’s always a little adjustment that needs to take place on race day. So, to get ready for this, we did ride actual SX, as well as SMX. It was pretty damn fun. It is hard riding SX suspension on a hybrid track, but there is no other way. A hybrid suspension setting in my opinion doesn’t work. I’ve tried that in Daytona for a few years back in the JGR days and I always went back. You need the stiff suspension for the rhythms and jump faces, and then you just deal with the ruts and bumps. So, for this race, everyone stays SX from all of my knowledge. If they don’t, they have a lot of trust in the man up above for survival!