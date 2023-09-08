A new chapter in supercross and motocross history will begin this weekend when the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championships begin at zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, which is part of the Charlotte Motor Speedway complex (the NASCAR track, the Dirt Track at Charlotte and several other tracks and facilities all live on the property).

The race will mark the return of professional dirt bike riders to the Tar Heel State for the first time since the FIM World Motocross Championships held a USGP next door at The Dirt Track. But looking through the moto history books North Carolina has long hosted major events, going back to the late seventies.

Metrolina Speedway was on the AMA Pro Motocross schedule from 1977 through '79. This was set at the Metrolina Fairgrounds in Northeast Charlotte. Before that, it was best known as the home track of Dale Earnhardt Sr. (and his son Dale Jr. now owns the original sign). The first Metrolina motocross was a 500cc National that was won by Bob "Hurricane" Hannah, who was able to complete a "grand slam" of winning at least one round of all four major series of that time--SX, 125 MX, 250 MX, 500 MX--in a single season. (He would later add a Trans-AMA win as well in what has to have been the single most versatile season a rider has ever had.) Hannah went 2-1 on his Keith McCarty-tuned Yamaha works bike in what was called the Mr. Pibb 500 National. And for some reason he had a fin on the top of his helmet with his signature lightning bolt featured prominently. Second went to Suzuki's Tony DiStefano while local privateer Mickey Boone placed a popular third overall on his S&M Cycles-sponsored Suzuki.