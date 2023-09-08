On Saturday the first ever SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) round will take place at zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. The starting lineups are set and now we will have three, two-moto races over the next three weekends as the first ever 250SMX and 450SMX Champions will be crowned.

Read: Final Entry Lists for SMX Playoffs

On Saturday, qualifying (Race Day Live) begins at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. There will be a pre-race show at 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on USA and Peacock. Below is the full broadcast schedule.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will have a few weekends off due to the regularly scheduled summer break before the championship resumes in September.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will have a weekend off before the 18th round MXGP of Italy on September 16 and 17.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule