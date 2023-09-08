Results Archive
How to Watch: SMX Playoffs Round 1

How to Watch SMX Playoffs Round 1

September 8, 2023 8:00am
by:

On Saturday the first ever SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) round will take place at zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. The starting lineups are set and now we will have three, two-moto races over the next three weekends as the first ever 250SMX and 450SMX Champions will be crowned.

Read: Final Entry Lists for SMX Playoffs

On Saturday, qualifying (Race Day Live) begins at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. There will be a pre-race show at 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on USA and Peacock. Below is the full broadcast schedule.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will have a few weekends off due to the regularly scheduled summer break before the championship resumes in September.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will have a weekend off before the 18th round MXGP of Italy on September 16 and 17.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

  • SuperMotocross

    SuperMotocross Playoff 1

     Live Now
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      September 9 - 9:30 AM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      September 9 - 9:30 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      September 9 - 2:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      September 9 - 2:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      September 9 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      September 9 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show  
      Live
      September 9 - 3:00 PM
      USA
SuperMotocross Playoff 1 TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Other Links

General

SuperMotocross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

SMX Playoffs Round 1

SMX Playoffs Round 1 Race Center

SMX Playoffs Round 1 Injury Report

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Twitter — @SuperMotocross
Instagram — @SuperMotocross
Facebook — @SuperMotocross
YouTube — SuperMotocross

Other Info

zMAX Dragway
Address: 6570 Bruton Smith Blvd, Concord, NC 28027

Tickets

Get tickets to the SMX Playoffs Round 1.

Track Map

  • SMX_Rd02_Charlotte_Overview01
    SMX_Rd02_Charlotte_Overview01 SMX
  • SMX_Rd02_Charlotte_Overview02
    SMX_Rd02_Charlotte_Overview02 SMX
  • SMX_Rd02_Charlotte_Overview03
    SMX_Rd02_Charlotte_Overview03 SMX
  • SMX_Rd02_Charlotte_Overview04
    SMX_Rd02_Charlotte_Overview04 SMX
  • SMX_Rd02_Charlotte_Overview05
    SMX_Rd02_Charlotte_Overview05 SMX

Race Day Schedule

SMX Playoffs Round 1Race Weekend Schedule

Saturday, September 9, 2023 

Note: Schedule times local to Concord, North Carolina.

SMX Playoff Round 1 in North Carolina race day schedule.
SMX Playoff Round 1 in North Carolina race day schedule. AMA

Main image by Mitch Kendra

