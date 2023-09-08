Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Turkiye
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Maxime Renaux
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Jago Geerts
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 1
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Fri Sep 15
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 2
Sat Sep 16
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 17
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross World Championship Final
Sat Sep 23
First Look: SMX Playoff Round 1

September 8, 2023 5:40pm | by: &

Playoffs?! After 17 rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and 11 rounds AMA Pro Motocross Championship, we made it to the first ever SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) event at zMAX Dragway. Host Jason Weigandt talks through some storylines ahead of the first ever SMX event, including the track layout/build, the entry lists and possible race winners, and more. Then, Tom Journet plays some raw footage from today's free practice sessions. 

Host: Jason Weigandt
Film/edit: Tom Journet

