Cooper Webb Returns to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

And here is the official news of Cooper Webb returning to the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team that we have been anticipating since he and the Red Bull KTM team parted ways in early July. Webb will debut on his #2 2023 Yamaha YZ450F at tomorrow's first ever SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) race in North Carolina, his home state. Webb will race alongside Eli Tomac and Justin Cooper in 2024 as the team will field a three-rider 450cc team.

The following press release is from Yamaha:

Webb Joins Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

Cooper Webb returns with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team and kicks off the reunion this weekend at the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Finals

MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is excited to announce a multi-year deal with Cooper Webb to race the premier class of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Pro Motocross, and SuperMotocross World Championship. The muli-time champ joins Eli Tomac and Justin Cooper for a potent three-pronged effort next year aboard the YZ450F. This weekend, Webb will kick off his reunion with the team in front of the home crowd at the inaugural SMX World Championship Playoff 1 at the zMax Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.

Webb made his pro debut with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team in 2013. Together, they notched an impressive tally of wins in the 250 class and earned back-to-back Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Championships in 2015 and 2016, as well as the 2016 Pro Motocross 250MX title. Webb went on to be a title contender in the 450 class with a pair of Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX titles (2019, 2021) and has 21 victories in the class thus far. The North Carolina rider is excited to return with the team where he started and to make his debut aboard the all-new YZ450F this weekend as the sport begins a new era with the SMX World Championship Finals.

Jim Roach – Yamaha Racing Department Manager for YMUS

“We’re excited to announce Cooper Webb’s return to the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team. We’re also really excited for the upcoming 2024 season with a strong three-rider lineup to continue to pave the way for success in the premier class. Cooper is a proven title contender and is hungrier than ever. Together, we enjoyed a lot of success in the 250 class and are looking forward to having him back and seeing what we can do with the all-new YZ450F.”

Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager

“Reuniting with Cooper Webb signals not just a homecoming but also a bright horizon for the team. We’re all pretty excited to get going and to see the legacy he will build in this new chapter with his home team.”

Cooper Webb – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing