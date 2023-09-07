Results Archive
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Turkiye
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoffs Round 1
Sat Sep 9
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Fri Sep 15
Articles
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoffs Round 2
Sat Sep 16
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 17
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: At the SuperMotocross Track with RJ Hampshire

September 7, 2023 11:20pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walked and talked a day early at ZMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, to give you a preview of the first-ever....SuperMotocross track!? Yup, it's here and it's real and while it just looked like a giant supercross track on paper, seeing it in person reveals some actual motocross elements. It even caught RJ Hampshire by surprise!

But this isn't just about a track. It's about something bigger--the motocross industry actually working together. All brought to you by the Honda CRF250R and CRF450R. Winning has never looked easier for the Red Riders, as Jett, Hunter and Chase take all the championships in Supercross and Motocross. Their next target: the SuperMotocross championship. Success comes standard, from Honda. 

Read Now
October 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now