SX Global Welcomes New Investors for FIM World Supercross Championship

Rumors have been swirling that the FIM World Supercross Championship was in some trouble, and on August 24th the series released a statement saying only:

We’re aware of rumours circulating over the past 24 hours regarding the FIM World Supercross Championship and its 2023 rounds. While we can’t provide specific information today, we will be sharing significant news soon regarding the 2023 racing schedule, together with positive future developments that support the championship series. We have been in consistent communication with teams and owners, who have been highly supportive. We look forward to the 2023 Championship rounds finishing strongly, with hotly contested racing determining who will be crowned the 2023 FIM World Supercross Champions this November in Melbourne.

Today, some news finally dropped. The WSX Series has moved from its old ownership group,Mubadala Capital, to a new investor group. The following press release is from SX Global, promoters of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX):

SX Global Welcomes New Investor Group to Drive FIM World Supercross Championship Growth

-- New Group Led by Kryil Louis-Dreyfus, Juan Sartori and CEO Adam Bailey to Pave the Way for the Long Term Future of WSX--

SX Global, the promoters of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), confirmed today the sale of its business, to an investment group led by tenured sports investors Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori. The pair join SX Global’s CEO Adam Bailey to form the new ownership and leadership group.

Louis-Dreyfus is a highly successful French businessman, who became the youngest Chairman in English football history when he purchased a controlling stake in Championship club at 23-years-old, Sunderland A.F.C. in 2022. He also has interests in the renowned French football club Olympique de Marseille and esports’ organisation Ovation.

“I’m delighted to formally be involved with the FIM World Supercross Championship as part of the new ownership group,” said Louis-Dreyfus.

“We’ve identified exciting opportunities for the burgeoning championship and can’t wait to further showcase the thrill of the sport and talent of these amazing athletes to more people around the world.

“While we aspire to expand and elevate WSX to become a globally renowned championship, we also recognise the need for immediate short-term changes to ensure a brighter future. There’s a lot of work to do, but we’re excited for the challenge.”

Sartori is a successful Uruguayan businessman, senator and co-owner of Sunderland A.F.C alongside Louis-Dreyfus. He is the President and founder of Union-Group, a privately owned investment firm that holds significant interests across an array of industries worldwide. He is also a Board Member and Vice President of top French football club, AS Monaco FC.