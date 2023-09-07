It’s playoff time! The debut of the SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs are upon us. Charlotte’s zMAX Dragway hosts round one of a whole new chapter in the history of racing. Never before have organizations collaborated on something this big, this exciting, this ambitious. This is Feld Motorsports and MX Sports, who produce Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Pro Motocross Championship, working in tandem on races for the first time. It signifies real changes in the sport, and this could be just the beginning.
In the details, the points system reset gives everyone a real chance at a championship, not to mention millions of dollars. Just because an injury was suffered at Nashville (Barcia and Anderson) or they rode 250 SX (Jett) won’t preclude them from winning this overarching title. It brings everyone back into the fray, resetting the deck for the the largest title of them all.
As for the tracks, the hybrid layout takes away some of the unique advantage that a rider could have in SX or MX. The pace will be faster than a typical SX (especially the first two rounds) but won’t have the big, burly SX whoops that could separate many riders. Let’s take a look, shall we?
The start is a split start and funnels back together as riders approach the finish line jump. This split dynamic will help those with a tough gate pick (think Forkner possibly coming out of the LCQ in 250). A gate pick that could have been 20th, let’s say, would now be 10th and not a real disadvantage to get that first corner. Could Forkner out jump most of the nine other guys further inside of him? He could. One other thing to watch here is those starting on the left side (from behind the gates) will not have the same ease to use their rear brake as those on the opposite side. They will be much more inclined to use their right leg/foot as a guide as they brake into the first bend, versus those able to brake with said foot. It’s a small difference, but the margins when merging back into one pack will be very tight.
As riders hit the finish line jump for the first time, caution will be necessary. It’s going to be heavy traffic and if some riders choose to scrub or flick their rear end to the side, chaos could ensue. The prudent and experienced move here is to jump straight and stay “narrow” in your flight path.
A slight bend to the left leads to a turning double and in still heavy traffic, watch for some to get cut off here. That leads to a sweeper to the right at the far end of the course. Three singles are up next, and I would expect most to go 2-1 here. A unique option section awaits riders as they land from the single, but the challenge is that these sections rarely work out. It’s so incredibly hard to make these option lanes exactly take the same time to traverse. That leads to riders choosing the faster option and turning an option lane into a single choice. Technology like Dartfish software (it compares lines via video) has made these option lanes much more challenging to execute. A small double marks the end of the “outside” section and brings riders back into the stadium seating area.
Riders rip down the “left” start straight and toward a long rhythm section. A rolling double is up first, followed by a triple-onto-tabletop and step off. There are three singles up next and riders will either triple these or double and use the third as a take-off. The choice will be made by how the remaining section is best executed. A triple would lead to a tabletop being used as a take-off and quad opportunity. If that doesn’t work well, that double-single would turn into a step on-step off.
A dragon’s back will test riders’ resolve as these are always tricky (think Nashville). Those that can blitz fast will make time and also provide a passing opportunity. There will be lots of entry momentum and some will be cautious here while others will grab a big handful of throttle. Watch for this dragon’s back to be a pivotal section.
Three rolling jumps lead into a fast, banked sweeper (think Monster Cup) and back down the opposite side of the stadium seating section. Seven evenly placed jumps are up next, giving riders options. I believe the most common approach will be 2-3-2 but the elite will try for a 3-3-1 or even the elusive 3-4.
A standard supercross triple leads into a right hand sweeper with a peaked apex 180. That rounds into a faster section and into a sharp left. Watch for riders to follow through this section as they set up for a tricky corner double.
Landing that corner double leads to five rolling jumps and into another peaked corner, this time a 90 degree version. Some could choose to swing wide and use the peak as a double, but I would expect most to protect the inside here and roll. A tight right hand corner leads to a long sand section and back toward the finish line jump for lap two!
Who’s Hot:
Jett Lawrence comes in as the prohibitive favorite and correspondingly, smoking hot. His 22-0 record this summer served notice to everyone about what lies ahead.
Chase Sexton was your 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Champion and is also the points leader as we enter round 1. He was not a happy camper leaving Ironman and will no doubt want to change the narrative.
Cooper Webb is expected to make his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing debut/return at his home race in Charlotte. While he has months until Anaheim to figure out the Blu Cru machine, a solid run in September would be a great start.
Ken Roczen was great in his sole Pro Motocross appearance and will want to remind everyone that he is still a very dangerous man. He’s on baby watch as well so keep an eye on his PJ tail number.
Hunter Lawrence has had quite the 2023 season. He won both titles and racked up a fortune in bonuses. What better way to exit his American 250 career with an inaugural 250 SMX World title as well.
Jo Shimoda’s 1-1 at Ironman was reminiscent of his late 2022 run. Can he bring that form to North Carolina and exit his green stint on top?
Haiden Deegan impressed all summer long and now gets a chance to rewrite the end of this 2023 script. He will be highly motivated after things went sideways toward the end of the motocross season.
Justin Cooper pointed out of 250 SX but this SMX dynamic allows him one final shot at 250 glory. He could be lethal with his patented starts and late season momentum.
Who’s Not:
With the points resetting, a brand new playoff series about to kick off, and three new venues, the only people on this list will be those not watching or attending.
Bold Predictions:
The Team USA reveal involves more head scratching than a Head and Shoulders commercial.
Chase Sexton wears orange gear at all three SMX rounds.
Brian Deegan wins the Friday pit-bike race while wearing spiked shoulder pads.
My Picks:
250
Hunter
Haiden
JC32
450
Jettson
Chase
JA21