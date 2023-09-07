The start is a split start and funnels back together as riders approach the finish line jump. This split dynamic will help those with a tough gate pick (think Forkner possibly coming out of the LCQ in 250). A gate pick that could have been 20th, let’s say, would now be 10th and not a real disadvantage to get that first corner. Could Forkner out jump most of the nine other guys further inside of him? He could. One other thing to watch here is those starting on the left side (from behind the gates) will not have the same ease to use their rear brake as those on the opposite side. They will be much more inclined to use their right leg/foot as a guide as they brake into the first bend, versus those able to brake with said foot. It’s a small difference, but the margins when merging back into one pack will be very tight.

WATCH: ANIMATED TRACK MAP FOR SMX ROUNDS 1, 2, AND 3

As riders hit the finish line jump for the first time, caution will be necessary. It’s going to be heavy traffic and if some riders choose to scrub or flick their rear end to the side, chaos could ensue. The prudent and experienced move here is to jump straight and stay “narrow” in your flight path.

A slight bend to the left leads to a turning double and in still heavy traffic, watch for some to get cut off here. That leads to a sweeper to the right at the far end of the course. Three singles are up next, and I would expect most to go 2-1 here. A unique option section awaits riders as they land from the single, but the challenge is that these sections rarely work out. It’s so incredibly hard to make these option lanes exactly take the same time to traverse. That leads to riders choosing the faster option and turning an option lane into a single choice. Technology like Dartfish software (it compares lines via video) has made these option lanes much more challenging to execute. A small double marks the end of the “outside” section and brings riders back into the stadium seating area.

Riders rip down the “left” start straight and toward a long rhythm section. A rolling double is up first, followed by a triple-onto-tabletop and step off. There are three singles up next and riders will either triple these or double and use the third as a take-off. The choice will be made by how the remaining section is best executed. A triple would lead to a tabletop being used as a take-off and quad opportunity. If that doesn’t work well, that double-single would turn into a step on-step off.