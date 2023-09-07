Results Archive
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Turkiye
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Maxime Renaux
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Jago Geerts
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoffs Round 1
Sat Sep 9
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Fri Sep 15
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoffs Round 2
Sat Sep 16
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 17
SMX Playoff Round 1 in North Carolina is a Day Race, Here is the Schedule

September 7, 2023 3:30pm | by:
SMX Playoff Round 1 in North Carolina is a Day Race, Here is the Schedule

This weekend’s first ever SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) round on Saturday will take place at zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. But you will want to set the DVR earlier than usual, as Saturday’s SMX event will race during the day. Also note that the race airs on USA this weekend.

To view the final entry lists for the first playoff round, read our breaking news post from Tuesday with the final 250SMX and 450SMX lists.

What you need to know the most for the SMX Playoff Round 1: the first 250SMX moto begins at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

On Friday for each SMX there will be a pre-race press conference (11 a.m. local time) and two free practice sessions for both classes (12:15 p.m. local time).

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. There will be a pre-race show at 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on USA and Peacock. Below is the full broadcast schedule.

  • SuperMotocross

    SMX Playoffs Round 1

     Saturday, September 9
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      September 9 - 9:30 AM
      Peacock
    • Night Show  
      Live
      September 9 - 3:00 PM
      USA
SMX Playoffs Round 1 SuperMotocross TV & Streaming Schedule

Note: international viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Below is the tentative full race day schedule.

Note: all times local to Concord, North Carolina.

SMX Playoff Round 1 in North Carolina race day schedule.
SMX Playoff Round 1 in North Carolina race day schedule. AMA

Main image by Mitch Kendra

