The following press releases are from Infront Moto Racing:
Team Italy Announced Riders Lineup For Monster Energy FIM MXoN In Ernée!
After weeks of expectations waiting, the names of the Italian riders who will wear the Maglia Azzurra at the Motocross of Nations have been revealed for the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France on 6-7-8 October.
MXGP - Alberto Forato
MX2 - Andrea Adamo
Open - Mattia Guadagnini
Giovanni Copioli, FMI President:
“We are thrilled to present this team, made up of young riders ready to give their all for the Maglia Azzurra as they have already done in the past. Each of them has experience in this Trophy, a fundamental aspect to best face such a high-value competition. I am sure that there will be a strong team spirit not only among the drivers but among all the parties involved in this trip in which we want to confirm ourselves among the reference national teams. It will be the first Nations after the Cairoli era: I am convinced that the boys will put on track the values transmitted by the nine-time world champion".
Thomas Traversini, FMI Technical Commissioner:
“Our boys can't wait to take to the track in the colors of Italy. When I told them of the invitations, they expressed great enthusiasm and desire to compete in the most anticipated competition of the year. I have followed them since they were very young and I know well that they have great human as well as technical qualities, so I am sure that there will be a great team spirit. There are numerous teams equipped to aspire to the podium; we, as always, will aim for the top levels of the rankings."
Team Netherlands Riders Lineup Announced For Monster Energy FIM MXoN In Ernée!
Another strong team has been anounced for the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France on 6-7-8 October with Team Netherlands.
This Dutch Team is going to be a solid contenders for the podium with a mix of experience a raw talents with the same line-up as last year in RedBud.
MXGP - Calvin Vlaanderen
MX2 - Kay De Wolf
Open - Glenn Coldenhoff
Team manager Barry Forschelen:
“Although the riders fought like lions, they were still a bit disappointed after last year’s seventh place. Now we are back, with a strong selection that will give everything to achieve success.”
Team Spain Rider Lineup For Monster Energy FIM MXoN In Ernée!
Team Spain have announced their riders Line-up that will make their way to Ernée, France in October for the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations!
MXGP - Ruben Fernandez
MX2 - David Braceras
Open - Jorge Prado
Main Photo by GasGas Images