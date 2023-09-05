U.S. native Jack Chambers, who has been racing in the MX2 class of the FIM Motocross World Championship, has been selected to race as a part of Team Puerto Rico at this year's 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in October. Chambers suffered a broken ankle a few months ago, but is set to race this year's MXoN event with support from his Big Van World/MTX Kawasaki team, owned by Steve Dixon. Chambers will be back in the MX2 class with the Dixon squad in 2024.



The following press release is from the Federación de Motociclismo de Puerto Rico:

The Federación de Motociclismo de Puerto Rico has selected it's team to represent Puerto Rico at this years Motocross of Nations to be held in the historic venue in Ernée France -October 6-8 of 2023.

With support from the UK Dixon Kawasaki MXGP Racing Team.

The selected team is as follows:

Mx1- Rodny González

Mx2- Jack Chambers

Open - Edwardo Morales

Team Manager: Gabriel Cátala