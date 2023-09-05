Results Archive
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Turkiye
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Maxime Renaux
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Jago Geerts
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoffs Round 1
Sat Sep 9
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Fri Sep 15
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SMX Playoffs Round 2
Sat Sep 16
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 17
Jack Chambers to Race Motocross of Nations with Team Puerto Rico

September 5, 2023 9:50am | by: &
U.S. native Jack Chambers, who has been racing in the MX2 class of the FIM Motocross World Championship, has been selected to race as a part of Team Puerto Rico at this year's 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in October. Chambers suffered a broken ankle a few months ago, but is set to race this year's MXoN event with support from his Big Van World/MTX Kawasaki team, owned by Steve Dixon. Chambers will be back in the MX2 class with the Dixon squad in 2024.

The following press release is from the Federación de Motociclismo de Puerto Rico:

The Federación de Motociclismo de Puerto Rico has selected it's team to represent Puerto Rico at this years Motocross of Nations to be held in the historic venue in Ernée France -October 6-8 of 2023.

With support from the UK Dixon Kawasaki MXGP Racing Team.

The selected team is as follows:
Mx1- Rodny González
Mx2- Jack Chambers
Open - Edwardo Morales
Team Manager: Gabriel Cátala

The September 2023 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

The Road Less Traveled

Meet Jack Chambers, a fast Floridian as well as the lone American competing on the FIM Motocross World Championship in Europe.
Main image by Ray Archer/Dixon Racing Team

