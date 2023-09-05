Watch: Full Triumph 250cc Motocross Model Revealed

The following press release is from Triumph:

Final Test of Triumph’s New 250cc Motocross Captured on Film

Triumph Motorcycles has released the last in its series of films, ‘Vision to Reality’, in which Ricky Carmichael performs the final test of Triumph’s new 250cc motocross bike.

Ricky is joined by amateur motocross sensation, Evan Ferry, who has been involved in the testing program of the new bike, alongside numerous professional riders, as it reached the final stage of development.