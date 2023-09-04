Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Turkiye
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Maxime Renaux
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Jago Geerts
Wake-Up Call

September 4, 2023 8:00am
by:

FIM Motocross world Championship (MXGP)

Round 17 (of 19) - MXGP of Turkiye

MXGP

MXGP of Turkiye (Turkey) - MX2

September 3, 2023
Afyon
Afyonkarahisar, Turkey Turkey
Rider Motos Bike
1 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 3 - 2 KTM
2 Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway 6 - 1 Kawasaki
3 Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium 2 - 4 Yamaha
4 Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany 1 - 6 GasGas
5 Roan Van De Moosdijk Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands 4 - 3 Husqvarna
6 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 10 - 5 KTM
7 Rick Elzinga Rick Elzinga Netherlands 7 - 8 Yamaha
8 Oriol Oliver Oriol Oliver Spain 9 - 7 KTM
9 David Braceras David Braceras Spain 8 - 11 Kawasaki
10 Emil Weckman Emil Weckman Finland 11 - 9 Honda
Liam Everts
Liam Everts KTM Images/Ray Archer
MXGP

MXGP of Turkiye (Turkey) - MXGP

September 3, 2023
Afyon
Afyonkarahisar, Turkey Turkey
Rider Motos Bike
1 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 2 - 1 Honda
2 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 1 - 3 Kawasaki
3 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 3 - 2 Yamaha
4 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 4 - 5 Yamaha
5 Alberto Forato Alberto Forato Italy 5 - 7 KTM
6 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 11 - 4 Honda
7 Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 6 - 8 Yamaha
8 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 8 - 10 Yamaha
9 Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy 7 - 11 GasGas
10 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain 13 - 9 GasGas
Tim Gajser
Tim Gajser Honda HRC

Championship Standings 

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Andrea Adamo Italy 732
2Liam Everts Belgium 684
3Jago Geerts Belgium 650
4Simon Laengenfelder Germany 645
6Lucas Coenen Belgium 520
7Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands 508
5Kevin Horgmo Norway 505
8Kay De Wolf Netherlands 501
9Thibault Benistant France 462
10Rick Elzinga Netherlands 352
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 841
2Romain Febvre France 774
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 676
4Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 628
5Ruben Fernandez Spain 570
6Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 532
8Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands 456
7Alberto Forato Italy 444
9Valentin Guillod Switzerland 310
10Maxime Renaux France 302
Other Championship Standings

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Standings

Through Round 28 (of 31)

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 643 25
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 539 22
3Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 478 20
4R.J. Hampshire
Hudson, FL United States 474 18
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 468 17
6Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 421 16
7Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 416 15
8Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 399 14
9Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 234 13
10Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 223 12
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 710 25
2Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 622 22
3Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 550 20
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 538 18
5Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 455 17
6Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 451 16
7Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 449 15
8Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 340 14
9Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States 339 13
10Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 334 12
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Through round 9 (of 12)

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 178
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 178
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 174
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 153
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 130
6Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 124
7Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States 113
8Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 109
9Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 104
10Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 98
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 194
2Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 191
3Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 177
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 176
5Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States 145
6Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 139
7Mason Semmens Australia Australia 131
8Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States 123
9Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States 107
10Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States 97
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States 217
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 186
3Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 181
4Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 170
5Van Gosselin Pownal, VT United States 142
6Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 141
7Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States 138
8Jayce A Knopp Mineral Wells, WV United States 87
9Joe Schriver Turentum, PA United States 60
10Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States 58
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 255
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 213
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 196
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States 160
5Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States 138
6Elizabeth Perez Bloomington, IN United States 124
7Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States 108
8Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 75
9Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States 60
10Megan Barnes Okeechobee, FL United States 36
FIM World Supercross Championship

Through Round 1 (of 6)

Championship Standings

WSX

SX2

Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 4

Championship Standings

2023 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Chase Sexton (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
Jett Lawrence (Honda)AMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)AMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Daxton Bennick (Yamaha)Loretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
View ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125/150cc
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
Dylan Wright (Honda)Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Ryder McNabb (KTM)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Kevin Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Johnny Girroir (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Angus Riordan (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
