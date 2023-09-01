With so many racers in the amateur motocross scene, it can be hard to follow along with everyone’s individual stories. Especially when the athletes change teams, gear, and/or bikes, keeping track of it all can be difficult. You might remember Landon Gibson was ripping at the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) just a few months ago. Gibson is one rider that might not be on everyone’s radar. But that is more than likely going to change.

And speaking of change, what a busy last few months it has been for Gibson. When I saw him last in March at Daytona International Speedway, he was had long hair and was decked out with bright Troy Lee Designs gear aboard a GasGas supermini. But at Ironman Raceway in late August, a short-haired Gibson was on a Husqvarna 250F. Gibson won the 85cc (10-12) Limited class at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, but he did not race this year as he had to transition off his supermini after outgrowing it. He went straight to a 250F and got to work, racing amateur days at a few of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship rounds before competing in his first ever MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine at Ironman Raceway. For Gibson, the event allowed him to get gate drops against some strong competition as we saw a stacked field of up-and-coming talent. Making some adjustments in line selection paid off and Gibson learned a handful of things from the coaches and “classroom” sessions. He finished 8-6 for fifth overall and was happy with his results.