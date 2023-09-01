With so many racers in the amateur motocross scene, it can be hard to follow along with everyone’s individual stories. Especially when the athletes change teams, gear, and/or bikes, keeping track of it all can be difficult. You might remember Landon Gibson was ripping at the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) just a few months ago. Gibson is one rider that might not be on everyone’s radar. But that is more than likely going to change.
And speaking of change, what a busy last few months it has been for Gibson. When I saw him last in March at Daytona International Speedway, he was had long hair and was decked out with bright Troy Lee Designs gear aboard a GasGas supermini. But at Ironman Raceway in late August, a short-haired Gibson was on a Husqvarna 250F. Gibson won the 85cc (10-12) Limited class at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, but he did not race this year as he had to transition off his supermini after outgrowing it. He went straight to a 250F and got to work, racing amateur days at a few of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship rounds before competing in his first ever MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine at Ironman Raceway. For Gibson, the event allowed him to get gate drops against some strong competition as we saw a stacked field of up-and-coming talent. Making some adjustments in line selection paid off and Gibson learned a handful of things from the coaches and “classroom” sessions. He finished 8-6 for fifth overall and was happy with his results.
On Saturday, we caught him cruising the pits with Daniel Blair and his son Evan, so we grabbed Gibson for a quick interview. Blair said Gibson has been working with Aldon Baker, and Eric Sorby is a big part of his program as well.
Racer X Online: Alright, Landon, you raced RCSX, but no Loretta Lynn’s this year. Talk us through what you have been up to the last couple months.
Landon Gibson: Yeah, the last couple of months, I raced Daytona, and everything went good. I clean swept that, won both of the Supermini 1 and Supermini 2 titles. Went to spring nationals, struggled just a little bit. But overall it was a great experience and just was kept learning and then didn't get to race Loretta's because I got too big for a supermini. So, I moved over to the 250 the transition was super nice, and I love the bike.
You’re 14 years old, right?
Yes, sir, I'm 14 years old. My birthday is March 7, ‘09.
Walk us through that transition and progression from supermini to big bike, 250F. You’re still kinda a smaller guy. You’re not able to fully man handle it yet like you could a supermini, so what has it been like riding the big bike full-time?
Yeah, it definitely took a little bit to build the strength up and the muscles that needed to be worked to manhandle the 250. But I feel like I've got them pretty dialed now, definitely can work on some things. And that's what we'll be doing for the next couple months.
So, no Loretta’s like we talked about. Winning the title last year, was that kind of mentally challenging to not be there this year? Title last year then not racing this year. I guess thinking about the big picture?
Yeah, it was definitely mentally tough just because I really wanted to race it and show these guys how good I am. But anyways, I just went there to watch and when I was watching it was kind of devastating, but it's like, you know, I'm looking at the big picture ahead and I know that my future is on a 250 and 450, so why not get a jump on that?
The Scouting Moto Combine here walk me through the experience since this was your first one. Who is your coach? How was your riding? Talk to me through everything.
Yeah, the experience was great. You know, it's super, super hot here. So when the 25-plus-two—30-minute moto—was super intense, battling with them boys are super, super fun and insane. And I'll tell you one thing, the roost hurts really bad. [Laughs] I did have a chest protector on. And Chad Reed was my coach and he cheered me on the whole way and gave me a lot of really good pointers that helped a lot. And with hydration and all that stuff, he really helped out on that.
Is there one thing you can point to—training wise either on or off the bike, or line selection or anything—that was your big takeaway?
Yeah, I learned that hydrating the day before and making sure your body is super fueled with good foods. And good hydration is super, super important because you will get very tired if you don't have the right things in you.
So, you did a few local amateur races on the 250F, right?
I raced Budds Creek and I did an area qualifier on the 250 but I didn't sign the papers [to qualify]. [Laughs] But these are the only two races I've done.
But this is your first ride on a Husky, right?
Yes, sir. It is my first ride on a Husky.
So, getting some gay drops here at the combine event. It's pretty strong competition here, this isn’t like a local race. Getting to do gate drops against really strong guys like [Drew] Adams, [Avery] Long, [Gavin] Towers, and the rest of the field. These guys are really good.
Yeah, the experience on the gate was definitely great. It was a little bit nerve wracking, but I didn't really think about it too much, I just went out there and executed my start.
Training wise. Where are you at now and what does your program look like during the week?
I train at Baker's Factory and we pretty much just ride Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, Friday. We take off Wednesday and cycle on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and we hit the gym, Tuesday and Thursday.
Is there anybody else helping your program you'd like to thank.
That's pretty much it. Aldon is a big help in my program and Daniel Blair is also a really big help in my program.
Anything else you’d like to add?
That's about it. Thank you very much though.
